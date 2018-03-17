Miami County real estate transactions

TROY

Beverly Shaffer, Kenneth Shaffer to Magic Tunnel Midwest LLC, one lot, $1,250,000.

NVR Inc. to Scott Travers, Tonja Travers, one lot, $354,000.

Isaac Buehler to Elizabeth Fleenor, Jason Fleenor, a part lot, $175,000.

Anthony Lombardo, Courtney Lombardo to Brianna Vance, Matthew Vance, one lot, $87,500.

Brooklyne Garman, Joshua Grissom to Travis Brown, one lot, $92,500.

Robert Wood, Sue Ann Wood to John Fisher, Kathleen Fisher, one lot, $93,500.

Forrest Sentman, Judy Sentman to Justin Curtis, Summer Curtis, one lot, $122,000.

Rebecca Doyle to Jana Conley, one lot, $72,500.

Natalie Duncan to Macy Milheim, Matthew Milheim, one lot, $145,000.

Vincent Brown to Jason Shellenberger, one lot, $206,000.

Anthony Char, Deborah Char-Cloud, attorney in fact, to Brandon Cloud, one lot, $140,000.

PIQUA

Cynthia Via, Van Via to Cynthia Via, Van Via, one lot, $0.

Harvest Pantry LLC to VSF Investments 3 Ltd., a part lot, $73,000.

Adam Treon to John Potter, a part lot, $102,000.

Kendra Nix, Kendra Thomspon, Tyler Thompson to Randy Peters, one lot, $75,500.

Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.

Donna Eberly, executor, Estate of Marie Lewis to Michael Hale, one lot, $83,900.

Vicki Wright to Terry Wright, a part lot, $0.

Estate of Norman Wehner to Imogene Wehner, one lot, $0.

Mary Jo Weitzel, Paul Weitzel to Mary Jo Weitzel, one lot, $0.

Debbie Cantrell, Larry Cantrell to Jerry Saunders, Margaret Saunders, one lot, $92,000.

USA Homeownership Foundation Inc. to Jo Gregory, Joseph Gregory, a part lot, $50,000.

Beverly Gariety to Frederick Schieltz, one lot, $53,000.

Leah Scott, Ryan Scott to Adam Berkemeier, one lot, $85,000.

Baker Rental Property LLC to VSF Investments 6 Ltd., a part lot, $185,000.

Anthonette Magnus, Robert Magnus to Thomas Miller, a part lot, $0.

Grover Shaner to Donna Shaner, a part lot, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Joseph Elliot to Jeri Baumann, a part lot, $100,600.

TIPP CITY

Benjamin Dehus, Latisha Dehus to Jay Lopez, Jessica Lopez, one lot, $258,000.

Tipp City Seniors Inc. to Hicks Holdings LLC, a part lot, $45,000.

Jerry Hicks to James Hoke, one lot, $121,000.

Daniel Reed to Chad Watkins, Rochelle Watkins, one lot, $255,900.

Kathleen Kessler to William Kessler, one lot, $0.

Kelly Daniel, John Filson, Kelly Filson to Gregory Drown, Nicole Drown, one lot, $153,000.

NVR Inc. to Jennifer Leos, one lot, $275,000.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Rachel Detrick, one lot, $300,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Michele Delamater to Scott Delamater Jr., two lots, $0.

NVR Inc. to Christie Woodson, Reginald Woodson, two lots, $254,600.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $41,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $34,500.

Inverness Group Inc. to Farida Ismailova, Odilkhon Tashtanov, two lots, $339,200.

Inverness Group Inc. to Jermain Maynard, Sorena Maynard, two lots, $241,600.

BRADFORD

Mycumortgage LLC to Pamela Hawes, a part lot, $40,000.

Cynthia Stocker, Donald Stocker to Daniel Stocker, two lots, $0.

CASSTOWN

Regina Blacke Hanselman Kidder to Scott Schellhouse, one lot, $55,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Anthony Rimkus, Tanna Rimkus to Anthony Rimkus, co-trustee, Tanna Rimkus, co-trustee, $0.

John Cash, Kelly Cash to Christina Tolle, James Tolle, $172,000.

BROWN TWP.

Katherine Green, Matthew Green to Danielle Lambert, William Lambert, $234,900.

Norma Jean Bolton, Tom Bolton to Douglas Bolton, Michael Bolton, 74.0 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Carol Kearney, J. Roger Karney to Sharon Rector, Tim Rector, 0.277 acres, $6,000.

Bradley Harris to Bradley Harris, Brenda Harris, 0.551 acres, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Micah Teeters to Kristi Teeters, $0.

Kristi Teeters to Amanda Baker, Travis Baker, $230,000.

MONROE TWP.

Douglas Ewald, Madonna Ewald to Denise Blair, Julius Blair, 0.746 acres, $216,000.

Timothy Hatcher, Britney Welch to Jackie Dancer, one lot, $116,000.

Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $0.

Carol M. Shaw Trust, Carol Shaw, trustee to Equity Trust Company, Dale Mosier, Susanne Mosier IRA, 47,844 acres, $875,000.

Carol M. Shaw Trust, Carol Shaw, trustee to Dale Mosier, 30.954 acres, $225,000.

NEWBERRY TWP

Daniel Coate to Janice Coate, $0.

Janice Coate to Kathryn Coate, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Laura Jackson, trustee, Rex Jackson, trustee, Rex Jackson Trust to Paul Bizek, Penny Bizek, 4.0 acres, $30,000.

RL & LL Farm to Charlotte Burns, 7.696 acres, 22.813 acres, $0.

RL & LL Farm to Cynthia Riffle, 2.385 acres, 56.891 acres, 5.9447 acres, $0.

Steven Puterbaugh to Carrie Holliger, Jared Hollinger, 1.555 acre, $195,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Estate of George Hartzell to Gary Hunt, trustee, George Hartzell Family Dynasty Trust, 4.316 acres, $0.

Estate of George Hartzell 2012 Irrevocable Dynasty Trust, Gary Hunt to Melinda Grubbs, 2012 Irrevocable Trust, Melinda Grubbs, trustee, 4.316 acres, $0.

DH Investments LLC to Richard Pierce, 0.88 acres, $30,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Barbara Brower, Robert Brower II to steven Meade, one lot, $154,900.

UNION TWP.

Deborah Oman, John Oman to Benjamin Bobic, Page Bobic, 8.907 acres, $300,000.

Alisa Eickman, Alisa Shrider to Alisa Eickman, Ronald Eickman, a part lot, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Nicholus Edmiston, Nicole Edmiston, Corey Urbanski, Nicole Urbanski to Brett MccCawley, Diane McCawley, 18.307 acres, $148,000.

Kristina Ivanowicz, Michael Ivanowicz to Landman Mill Development, $0.