Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

March 13

Donna’s Diner, 1469 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — Critical: observed employee touching cheese in prep cooler with bare hands during inspection; corrected during inspection. Critical: observed multiple raw shell eggs that were holding at 46F or more inside of container on top portion of prep cooling unit; corrected. Critical: observed mac and cheese in prep cooler that was date-marked for Feb. 22 that was not disposed of properly; corrected. Observed cover on top of prep cooler that covered container of eggs was not properly closing and is in need of repair or replacement. Critical: observed dried food residual on the top inside of the microwave. Observed floor inside of walk-in cooler was made of unsealed concrete.

March 14

Dairy Queen, 513 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: observed toppings with handle of scoop laying on the food; corrected. Observed wiping cloths not stored in proper sanitizing solution; corrected. Molding along the base of the wall in the back walk-in cooler is in disrepair. Observed door leading to cubby beside reach-in freezer falling away from hinges.

McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 15

Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed personal food items on shelving unit in walk-in cooler above packaged prep food. Observed metal food bins that were stacked on storage rack that were not properly air dried.

March 16

Steak ‘n Shake, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: observed ice accumulation on the inside of the prep coolers by the front grill area. Repeat: observed thermometer on milk dispenser above shake bar was not properly functioning. Critical, repeat: observed food debris on plates in storage on counter in food prep area. Critical, repeat: observed food residual build-up on inside of microwave on top and sides. Repeat: observed dried food residual on the handles of the microwave, walk-in cooler door and reach-in freezer; debris on the shelf above prep sink and table where pans were stored, unnderneath shelves where plates are stored and on top of the ware washing unit; food residual on the storage racks in walk-in cooler; debris build-up in cabinet underneath shake bar and in milk dispenser above shake bar. Critical, repeat: observed utensils in hand washing sink in the front food prep area by grills. Repeat: observed hole in floor underneath waitress station where pipe and gravel was exposed. Repeat: observed food and debris build-up underneath shelving units, grills, desert shake bar, residual throughout the floor of the food prep and ice build-up on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Inspections from the Piqua Health Department

Feb. 14

Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

The Cornerstone @ 8811. 8811 Career Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Faith’s Pizza, 536 Wilson Ave., Piqua — One person in establishment must have Level 2 food safety training.

Date all ready-to-eat TCS foods with date opened or made, i.e. cut lettuce, cut tomatoes, Must discard after seven days. The following items must be washed — dough roller, floors, upright freezer, fryer area, metal stem thermometer, walls and hood.

The ceiling is damaged and needs to be repaired. Repair process has started.

Feb. 15

Piqua Junior High School, 1 Tomahawk Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

JC Mulligans LLC, 110 W. High St., Piqua — At least one person with management responsibilities must have a Level 2 food safety certification. Observed TCS foods without dates that are ready-to-eat. All ready-to-eat TCH foods must be marked with date items opened or made, i.e. cut tomatoes, cut lettuce, cold meat. Discard after seven days. Observed food stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Keep food at least 6 inches off floor to prevent possible contamination. Provide maximum registering thermometer so dish washer can be monitored. The fryer baskets are damaged and need to be replaced. The hood needs to be cleaned. Observed signs of mice in facility. Continue practices of using traps and increased sanitation. Observed signs of roaches in facility. Continue practices of increased sanitation and chemical treatment.