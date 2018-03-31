Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Estate of Clinton Dorsey, Roger Luring, executor to Joshua Cooper, one lot, $85,000.

Emily Smith, Emily Welker to Akacia Davis, one lot, $97,900.

Scott Investments of Troy to Elizabeth Svelund, Steven Svelund, one lot, $316,000.

Dottie Brown, Ted Brown to Bluebird Investments Properties, one lot, $195,000.

Carol Barr, Steven Fox to Hatler Bryant, one lot, $38,500.

Kendra Giblin, Matthew Giblin to Michael Strayer, one lot, $138,500.

Karen Baker to Brandon Hirby, one lot, $126,000.

Anne Case, Joshua Case to Rebekah Webster, one lot, $75,000.

Ocie Bowman, Ted Brown, executor to Sheldon Shobe, two part lots, $97,800.

PIQUA

Estate of Angela Davis to Gavin Davis, Linda Dvis, guardian, one lot, $0.

James Nelson, Leona Nelson to 8858 Piqua LLC, one lot, $140,000.

Doris Jackson to Doris Jackson Trust, Doris Jackson, trustee, $0.

Ann Phyillaier, Leroy Phyillaier, attorney in fact to Leroy Phyillaier, one lot, $0.

Loren Brown Chambers to Mynra Owen, one lot, $115,000.

Chad Lawson, Gabrille Lawson to Allison Field, one lot, $101,000.

Barbara Baker, Richard Baker to Joshua Wagner, one lot, $82,000.

TIPP CITY

Kenneth Stephenson Trust, Melissa Laskowski, trustee to Nancy McClain, one lot, $235,000.

Jodi Magato Rice to Jodi Magato Rice, one lot, $0.

Harold Hacker, Tomi Hacker to Harold Hacker, Tomi Hacker, $0.

Lynn Hutchinson, Steven Hutchinson to Douglas Ewald, Madonna Ewald, one lot, $260,000.

John Farrier, Sharon Farrier to Kimberly Ellis, Ronald Ellis, one lot, $385,000.

Fieldstone Partners LLC to RRTC Holdings LLC, one lot, $5,000.

Alexander Davis, Alyssa Davis to Alyssa Davis, one lot, $0.

Glenn Gass, Graciela to Housing Opportunities for Peoples Inc., one lot, $150,000.

COVINGTON

Estate of Deanna Brumbaugh, Krystle Marko, guardian to Dale Tobe, Sheryl Tobe, two lots, $79,500.

Jason Powell to Jessica Grimm, Kyle Grimm, one lot, $69,500.

WEST MILTON

James Sarver, Tracy Sarver to James Sarver, two lots, a part lot, $0.

Brandon Coate to Brandon Coate, Erin Coate, a part lot, $0.

Bank One N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. to Gough Brothers LLC, one lot, one part lot, $52,500.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Daniel Jones, Kimberly Jones to Kyle Austin, Leigha Reynolds, two lots, $244,000.

NVR Inc. to Bradley Clark, Tina Clark, two lots, $388,500.

NVR Inc. to Greco Kellawan, Vanita Kellawan, two lots, $239,400.

BETHEL TWP.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Nicole Terry, 1.0 acres, $0.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jonathan Cripps, Lauren Cripps, 5.0149 acres, $0.

Adrianna Radford, Chad Radford to Bonnie Jordan, 6.110 acres, $207,900.

Estate of Steven Alexander to Ronald Alexander, 2.0 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Bruce Ruese, Donna Ruese to Robert Rohlfs, Tonia Rohlfs, one lot, $205,000.

Carolyn Lewis to Sharon Johnson, 1.096 acres, $190,600.

Jason Reinhardt, Jennifer Reinhardt to Denlinger and Sons Builders Inc, one lot, $77,400.

Jill Theobald, John Theobald to Michelle Bonnett, one lot, $167,400.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Estate of Marilyn Landis to Bruce Landis, one lot, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Erin Cooper, Nelson Cooper, Alson Osborne, Joshua Osborne to Connie Vargo, 0.570 acres, $90,000.

Frederick Louthan to Louthan Family Trust, Frederick Louthan, trustee, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Kent Whitmer to Aden Burns, 10 acres, $190,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Kay Snider Revocable Living Trust, Kay Snider, trustee, Steven Snider Revocable Living Trust to Kay Snider Revocable Living Trust, Kay Snider, trustee, Steven Snider Revocable Living Trust, 69.951 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Betty Suber Revocable Living Trust, Howard Suber, successor trustee to John Suber, Suzan Suber, 0.9812 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Hurst Car Washes LLC to Debbie Isbel, two part lots, $75,000.

Will of Edward Johns, Eric Johns, executor to Knostman Brothers LLP, one lot, $15,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Clara Young Revocable Living Trust, Clara Young, trustee to Clara Young, $0.