Piqua man files not guilty by reason of insanity plea

MIAMI COUNTY —A Piqua man who prompted a response from the Piqua-Sidney Tactical Response Team in January filed a written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Lenvil C. Persinger, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felonious assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree felony tampering with evidence. The written plea was filed by Miami County Public Defender Stephen King.

Last month, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt entered a plea of not guilty on Persinger’s behalf and set a $50,000 blanket bond. Persinger filed a notice challenging the court’s jurisdiction and requested the charges be dismissed. Persinger refused public defender’s assistance and asked to speak on his own behalf. Judge Pratt explained counsel options to Persinger as court proceedings move forward. He remains in Miami County Jail.

In earlier proceedings, Miami County Municipal Court Judge Sam Huffman ordered a forensic evaluation this week after a motion was filed for the evaluation for Persinger’s competency and mental condition.

Persinger was charged in connection with a report of a neighbor breaking into the apartment on the 1000 block of Park Avenue and assaulting the male resident with nunchucks on Jan. 22.

Persinger, the alleged assailant, was known the Piqua Police Department “as a self-identified sovereign citizen who refuses to comply with our requests and orders based on these beliefs,” according to previous reports.

After the incident, Persinger reportedly refused to talk to the investigating officers regarding the allegation of the assault with nunchucks.

Based on an assessment of the risks present, the Piqua-Sidney Tactical Response Team was dispatched and a search warrant was obtained for Persinger’s apartment. At all times, the threat was contained to two involved apartments with slight risk to nearby exposures.

After contact with negotiators and tactical operators from the response team, Persinger was taken into custody with no further injuries sustained by anyone involved.

