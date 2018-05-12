Miami County Marriages

Caitlin Blair Vestal, 29, of 604 Michigan Avenue, Troy to Richard Lee Wyrick, 41, of same address.

David Delo Essick, 57, of 1304 Waterbury Place, Troy to Masako Shoji Essick, 45, of same address.

Laura Ann Sowers, 41, of 508 Scott Street, Piqua to Brian Alan Sowers, 41, of 1410 Nicklin Avenue, Piqua.

Kenneth Lester Jackson, 74, of 541 S. Hyatt Street Apt. O, Tipp City to Carol Lee Jackson, 71, of same address.

Daniel John Cooke, 26, of 455 Stonyridge Avenue, Troy to Kenzie Lee Ipsen, 23, of 316 Florence Street, Fairborn.

Morgan Ann Oberly, 24, of 856 County Road 36, Chesapeake to Jay Joseph Morehart, 31, of 115 Maynard Drive, Tipp City.

Tabitha Nicole Westfall, 23, of 3021 Burgoyne Court, Tipp City to Cameron Robert Kerr-McCool, same address.

Mark L. Keeton, 39, of 223 Enyeart Street, Troy to Angela Marie Hodge, 35, of same address.

Victoria Jo Taylor, 36, of 6837 W. State Route 36, Covington to Edward James Holland 38, of 1100 Wayne Street, Troy.

Brittany Annette Fleming, 20, of 1350 Chestnut Drive Apt. A, Tipp City to Dylan Ray Bolin, 20, of same address.

Nicholas Eric Spyker, 28, of 919 North Pine Street, San Antonio, Texas to Mio Kitano, 38, of same address.

Mandi Marie Barnes, 23, 5435 State Route 36, Piqua to Chance Free Kristopher Barnhart, 21, of same address.

James Joseph Kohn Jr., 39, of 704 Meadow Lane, Troy to Monica Marie Moden, 41, of same address.

Hailey Dawn Shilt, 24, of 20 Pueblo Court, Tipp City to William Clayton Robbins II, 27, of same address.

Kyle Scott Reardon, 32, of 814 Mote Lane, Piqua to Justine Noel Bettinger, 31, of same address.

Jared Austin Joe Quigney, 19, of 3270 Deweese Road, Troy to Karlie Lynn Hutchinson, 19, of same address.

Daniel Forrest Patterson, 21, of 321 Brookburn Street, Sidney to Paige Ashley Watson, 19, of 4220 State Route 40, TIpp City.

Chad Allan Slyman, 30, of 6142 Halton Place, Indianapolis, Ind. to Nicole Marianna Berz, 29, of same address.