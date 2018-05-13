Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

May 4

Old Mason Winery and Vineyard, 4199 S. Iddings Road, West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 7

J’s Cuisine, 1743 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: observed employee bare hand contacting ready-to-eat egg rolls during inspection; corrected during inspection. Critical, repeat: observed containers of raw shell eggs above containers of food items in walk-in cooler. Observed bags of vegetables stored on ground in front of three compartment sink. Observed chicken being thawed in prep sink without sufficient running water over the food item. Critical, repeat: observed containers of ready-to-eat foods in prep cooler and walk-in cooler that were not properly date marked. Repeat: observed food bins that were not properly air-drying near three compartment sink during inspection. Critical: observed working bottle of bleach that was not properly labeled during inspection; corrected.

May 8

Marmee’s Pantry, 25 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Randall Residence Memory Care, 6400 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Observed equipment in the kitchen, toaster, hot plates, etc. that were household.

Carl’s Cruise In, 929 W. Main St., Troy — Observed packaged drinks stored in restroom area during inspection. Observed faucet to handwashing sink eroding and broken toilet tank cover in restroom area that needs to be replaced. Observed multiple ceiling tiles in storage room in disrepair.

Cold Stone Creamery, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Observed light bulbs in the walk-in freezer were not functioning during inspection.

May 9

BK Rootbeer, 2780 Stonecircle Drive, Troy — Observed employee drinking in food prep area during inspection. Observed hot dogs, corn dogs and pre-cooked chicken patties that were being thawed incorrectly. Food items were out of temperature. Person-In-Charge was allowed to place food back under refrigeration because of time length for the thawing. Observed freezer door handle in food prep area that was in disrepair. Critical Observed plastic utensil and food particles in hand washing sink within food prep area. Repeat Observed water leak on piping underneath three compartment sink.

Milton-Union Exempted Village School District, 7610 Milton Potsdam Road, West Milton — Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection.

Road Pop Stop, 1265 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented on inspection.