Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Harmony Properties to 45 Cherry Hill Court II, one lot, $114,500.
Anthony Dawson, Charity Dawson to Cathy Bevan, one lot, $0.
Harlow Builders Inc. to Brandon Freytag, Stacey Freytag, one lot, $560,000.
NVR Inc. to Jack Romick, Jennifer Romick, one lot, $336,600.
Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.
David Church, Emily Church to Brandon Jay, one lot, one part lot, $100,000.
Jamison Construction Inc. to Christina Fuller, one lot, $198,000.
First United Methodist Church of Troy to VSF Investments 2 Ltd., one lot, $75,000.
Harry Honeycutt to Donald Wogoman, Tonia Wogoman, one lot, $155,000.
James Funderburg, Kathy Funderburg, Susan Funderburg, Thomas Funderburg to Becky Arthur, William Arthur, one lot, $218,000.
Shirley Marker to Christina Rankin, Jack Rankin, two part lots, $170,000.
PIQUA
Sandra Slife, attorney in fact, Betty Wooley to Monica Lee, one lot, $67,000.
David Webb, Sandra Ziegler to Jeremiah Love, one lot, $162,900.
Estate of Chet Osborne to Bernadine Hughes, William Hughes, two lots, $7,000.
Ceridwen Shellabarger, Ryan Shellabarger, Ceridwen Stine to James Freeman, Jerilynn Freeman, 2.50 acres, $27,500.
Estate of Margaret Glagola, Deanna Rego, administrator to Tommy Coppock Jr., one lot, $60,000.
Estate of Wayne Simon to Brenda Williams, one lot, $0.
Melissa Beasley, successor co-trustee, Douglas Johnston, successor co-trustee, Thomas Johnston Declaration of Trust to Melissa Beasley, Douglas Johnston, a part lot, $0.
Richard Baker, Wendy Baker to Joshua Mourey, one lot, $114,000.
Mary Dibling, Carolyn Karnehm to Mary Dibling, one lot, $0.
Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development,one part lot, $0.
TIPP CITY
Charles Scretzman, Stacy Schretzman to John Hicks, Robin Hicks, one lot, $400,000.
Mary Ann Yetter, Michael Yetter to Darek Gentry, Jennifer Gentry, two part lots, $80,000.
Estate of Garnette Reynolds to Mark Warner, one lot, $0.
WEST MILTON
Nikolas Everhart, Violette Everhart to Brittney Jones, two lots, $101,700.
Melodye Scherman, Jeffrey Webb to Jeffrey Webb, Melodye Webb, one lot, $0.
Diane Marcengill, John Marcengill to Heather Beverly, a part lot, $102,500.
PLEASANT HILL
Barbara Marchal, John Marchal to Anne Case, Joshua Case, a part lo,t, $129,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Antonette McWhorter-Young, Scott young to Akmed Mirzayev, Rustam Mirzayev, two lots, $227,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $51,500.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Pamela Wolf to Hal Don Properties, two lots, $220,000.
Maria Eldridge, Stephen Eldridge to Kieth Siders, two lots, $272,900.
POTSDAM
Keith Thomas, Robyn Thomas to Allen Berghoefer, a part lot, $8,000.
COVINGTON
Jacqueline McClurg, Brian McKillip to Jessica McClurg, Timothy Smith, a part lot, $50,000.
BETHEL TWP.
MS MJ Ltd to Yuletide Properties, one lot, $155,000.
David Holley, Vanessa Holley to Alalith Suchomel, Greg Suchomel, one lot, $265,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Jason Eckert, Nicole Eckert to Edward Eckert, Regina Eckert, 5.824 acres, $245,000.
Prudence Ann Schaefer to Jared Erby, Jessica Erby, 1.293 acres, $165,000.
Stony Brook Estate LLC to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $63,900.
Nancy Peck to Nancy Peck Revocable Living Trust, $0.
Melinda Blankenship, Wade Balkenship to Aaron Wear, Mikayla Wear, one lot, $144,400.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Scott Hawkins to Eric Records, Jeffrey Sizemore, one lot, $205,000.
Terebinski Family Limited Partnership to Joshua Hayes, 5.045 acres, $112,900.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Margaret Snodgrass to Lauren Hess, Michah Hess, 4.166 acres, 1.794 acres, $220,000.
Margaret Vanbrackel to Edward Adams, Nellie Adams, $325,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
Cathy Ashman, Gregory Ashman to Erin Miller, Jonathan Miller, 14.519 acres, 3.246 acres, $375,000.
UNION TWP.
J. Denley Oda, successor trustee, Paul and Wilma Oda Trust to Stanley Oda Trust, Lynn Oda Trust, J. Denely Trust, 79.738 acres, $0.
J. Denley Oda, successor trustee, Paul and Wilma Oda Trust to Lynn Oda Trust, 79.877 acres, $246,800.
Henry Reinhardt, Marsha Reinhardt to Mark Ludewig, 2.192 acres, $239,900.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Deborah Tatum, John Tatum to Brandon Adams, $144,400.
