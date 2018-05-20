Miami County Marriages

Preston Davis Howes, 29, of 1461 Croydon Road, Troy to Amy Lee Hahn, 20, of 1466 Knoop Road, Troy.

Mark William Ludewig, 24, of 10235 Frederick-Garland Road, West Milton to Anna Danielle Samela, 30, of 311 S. Ridge Avenue, Troy.

Christopher Joseph Hermann, 26, of 1435 Edinburgh, Troy to Stacey Marie Overstreet, 29, of 310 1/2 W. Canal Troy.

Kimberliegh Renee Ellis, 36, of 516 Michigan Avenue, Troy to Michael Scott Kazmaier, 35, of same address.

Julia Janet Haupricht, 26, of 2665 Landman Mill Road, Piqua to Matthew Logan Brandewie, 29, of same address.

Bryan Christopher Hackett, 40, of 1850 Bassett Street Apt. 1117, Denver, Colo. to Meijun Liu, 35, of same address.

Jordan Renee Clark, 27, of 1800 Nicklin Avenue, Piqua to Draven Lazarous Otto Boggs, 21, of same address.

Cynthia Alana Harner, 34, 543 N. Elm, Troy to James Edward Hayes, 29, of same address.

Ugam Dipak Shah, 28, of 2910 Bridle Path Way, Troy to Saloni Tushar Mehta, 26, of 301 Box Elder Drive, Washington Twp., Ohio.

Wesley Callie Ambrosio, 33, of 309 S. Short Street, Troy to Thomas Kent Mader, 38, of same address.

Christa Rene Whitcomb, 42, of 150 Bevonne Court, Todd Alan Edens, 47, of same address.

Anya Nicole Weaver, 27, of 10250 State Route 718, Pleasant Hill to Andrew Jordan Ring, 27, of 168 Winter Street, Laconia, N.H.

Joshua Allen Ewing, 22, of 8440 Adams Road, Troy to Katy Annmarie Kidman, 22, of 1775 Hunters Ridge Drive, Troy.

Michele Lois Grise, 31, of 5220 Troy Sidney Road, Piqua to Jeremy Brandon Josefovsky, 36, of same address.

John Keith Graham Jr., 919 Wilson Avenue, Piqua to Megan Diane Wagner, 31, of same address.

Kathryn Marie Hensman, 28, of 4224 Bergamot Drive, Tipp City to Ryan Joseph Shaffer, 29, of same address.

Stacie Michelle Francis, 31, of 608 Lindsey Street, Piqua to Gene Edward Studebaker, 29, of same address.

Cindy Anne Fitzpatrick, 48, of 402 Staton Street, Middletown to Tony Daniel Tipton, 46, of 8500 Mulberry Grove Rakestraw, Piqua.

Lisa Nicole Bowman, 35, of 1002 1/2 Broadway, Piqua to Chad Lee Digger Otis, 20, of same address.

Tiffany Nichole Seidel, 25, of 37 Vincent Avenue, Troy to Jason Richard Line, 35, of same address.

Bryce Wilson Laycock, 25, of 7145 S. Palmer Road, new Carlisle to Christen Suzanne Wendel, 24, of same address.

Michael Pohl Jr., 49, of 829 W. High Street Piqua to Michelle Jean Dorsey, of 4178 E. Tyson Street, Gilbert, Ariz.