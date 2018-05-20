Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

May 10

Friendly Fork food truck, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Early Beginnings Child Center, 1021 S. Dorset Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Pizza Hut, 1480 W. Main St., Troy — Observed food residual build-up on the shelving unit by dishwasher. Observed missing cove basing in food prep area along floor/wall joint. Observed grease build-up on ventilation hoods above fryer as well as dust build-up on the ventilation hoods above pizza oven. Observed dark residual build-up on the floor of the McCall reach in cooling unit.

May 11

Tim Horton’s, 1998 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: observed ice accumulation on the piping of the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer during inspection.

JB Foods, 1861-D Towne Park, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 15

Duke Park Concession Stand, 1670 Troy Sidney Road, Troy — Repeat: observed residential equipment (ex. refrigerator or microwave or freezer) in facility. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency.

May 16

Sam & Ethels, 120 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Gustin Concessions 1, 5055 E. Snyder Road, Fletcher — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Gustin Concessions 2, 5055 E. Snyder Road, Fletcher — No violations were documented at the time of inspection

May 17

Hobart Arena North West Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Hobart Arena North East Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Hobart Arena South West Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Hobart Arena South East Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.