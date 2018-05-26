Health inspections

Inspection provided by the Piqua Health Department

May 24

Tecumseh Woods Inc., 1102 Lenox Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

May 18

Heck Yeah, 5795 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Kiwanis Club of Troy mobile, PO Box 830, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection. License given at time of inspection.

May 19

Cold Stone Creamery Mobile, 1187-A Experiment Farm Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection. License given at time of inspection.

JB Foods, 1861-D Towne Park, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection. Hot dog roller is a health code approved unit, it may be used for the mobile.

May 23

Cedar Springs Pavilion, 7931 County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Observed the men’s restroom sink faucet that did not have proper hot water during time of inspection. Person-In-Charge will hire a commercial plumber to fix the issue. Once issue is repaired, PIC will send the Health Department copy of report.

Rudy’s Dairy Bar, 1125 S. Miami St., West Milton —Critical: observed syrup/ice cream topping containers that were cracked around the edges and not considered easily cleanable. Observed residual build-up on the inside bottom of ice cream freezer.

Miami East K8 School, 4025 N. State Route 589, Casstown — Observed wiping cloths stored in non-sanitizing solution during inspection. Critical: observed mouse droppings in food storage area underneath shelving units; corrected during inspection. Observed food employee changing gloves when required and washing hands before putting gloves on. Person-In-Charge demonstrated good knowledge in food prep and holding/cooking temperatures. Observed hot foods being held at 135°F or above; cold foods being held at 41°F or below.

May 24

Naina Petroleum, 1016 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: observed cartons of raw shell eggs above containers of drinks in reach-in cooler; corrected during inspection. Person-In-Charge moved eggs to bottom shelf during inspection. Observed dark residual build-up on fan cases and shelves inside of walk-in cooler. Observed self-closing door not sealing properly after closing for men’s restroom area.

Trophy Nut Store, 320 N. Second St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Covington Care Center (Anchor Vending), 75 Mote Drive, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection. Food temperature good. Health Timer works properly.