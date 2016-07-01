Religion briefs

Events set for First Lutheran

TROY — The community is invited to join First Lutheran Church for the first of the dynamic sermon series: Daily Triumph! Part 1, “Decide Now For God,” based on Daniel 1:1-21.

Pastor Ric Barnes will be sharing this message.

Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. JAM (Jesus and Me) Kids will be teaching the little ones the story of, “Jesus is the Messiah,” during the 9:30 a.m. service in the church lobby.

Vacation Bible School will be held July 10–14, from 5:30-8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Cave Quest: Following Jesus the Light of the World.” Registration for VBS students and volunteers is at church or online at www.flctroy-nalc.org. Plan to join us for an incredible week of adventure.

Coping With Loss Explored at Lifetree Café

TROY — How to heal after an unexpected tragedy will be explored at Lifetree Café at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

The program, titled “The Art of Loss: How Tragedy Can Transform Your Perspective,” features filmed interviews with two young artists who experienced the loss of a loved one. Both artists coped through their art.

During the program, Lifetree participants will have the opportunity to consider times they have experienced loss and how they responded.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located inside St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy. Use the Canal Street Door for entrance to the café and the Walnut Street Ramp for the handicapped entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Pat Robinson at (937) 405-7375 or probinson1@woh.rr.com. Lifetree will be held on Tuesday, July 5, because of the holiday.

Reading program continues

CASSTOWN — Casstown United Methodist Church will be offering its annual reading program again this summer for youth entering Kindergarten through sixth grade, thanks to the “Live Free” grant provided by the Miami Valley District of the United Methodist Church.

The summer program, which highlights reading skill development lead by college students and church members, will also include crafts, games, music and tips for healthy living. A tasty, healthy lunch and an afternoon snack will also be included.

Todd Rappold, Superintendent of Miami East Schools supports the work the church is doing with this program. “We encourage all kids to maintain their academic skills over the summer. Reading is a key skill for students of any age.”

The program will be offered every Tuesday for six weeks, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casstown UMC, 102 Center St. in Casstown.

For more information or to register, call Pastor Maggie Sykes at (937) 339-4828 or visit www.Casstownumc.org to download the registration form from the Children’s Ministry page.

Donation garage sale set

TIPP CITY — A donation-only garage sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7 and 8, and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9 at The Covenant at Sugar Grove.

All monetary donations will go to help the ministry of Orphan Voice. Orphan Voice is a Christian orphan relief organization providing spiritual, physical and emotional support to impoverished orphans, at-risk and special needs children in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Please come and find out more about Orphan Voice while shopping for great bargains. The Covenant is located at 7875 S. Kessler-Frederick Road., Tipp City.

Church to host VBS

WEST MILTON — West Milton Church of the Nazarene will host Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 11-15.

VBS is open to children ages three through sixth grade. Registration starts at 6 p.m.

The event will feature games, snacks, crafts, and Dave’s Barrel Train.

The church is located at 151 W. Baker Road, West Milton. For Information, call (937) 698-5782.