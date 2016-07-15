Religion briefs

Church to host free fun fest

TIPP CITY — On Saturday, July 16, from noon to 4 p.m., the community is invited to Open Arms Church for a free fun fest.

The event will feature free ice cream, food, games, and horse rides, as well as visits from an ambulance, fire truck, and Bruno the pig.

The church is located at 4075 S. Tipp Cowlesville Rd. in Tipp City.

Community Day set

TIPP CITY — Victory Church is holding its fifth annual Community Day celebration, offering fun for the whole family with free kid’s games, inflatables, food and more.

This year’s celebration also includes the Victory Car Show on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show will include dash plates, door prizes, food and kid’s games.

“It’s an opportunity to show our surrounding community that we love them,” said senior pastor Andy Warren. “We welcome everyone from Vandalia to Piqua and West Milton to Urbana. It is just a fun time.”

On Sunday, there will be worship services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with prizes given away at both services. The fun continues Sunday until 2 p.m.

Victory Church is also collecting non-expired can food for local food banks and pantries to bless our community.

The two-day event will be located on the church grounds at 4656 S County Rd 25A in Tipp City.

For more information, visit www.mynewvictory.com

First Lutheran Church to host events

TROY —The community is invited to join First Lutheran Church for the third in the dynamic sermon series: DAILY TRIUMPH! Part 3: “Stand Up & Stand Out!” based on Daniel 3:1-30. Pastor Ric Barnes will be sharing this message

Service is at 9:30 a.m. JAM (Jesus and Me) Kids will be teaching the little ones the story of, “The Transfiguration,” during the service in the church lobby.

The church is celebrating “Christmas In July,” working to fill boxes for their holiday outreach, Operation Christmas Child. Shoe boxes are filled with school supplies, toothbrushes, hair ties, small toys, socks, and any other small gift that will bring joy to a needy child anywhere in the world.

Light Up the Park set

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church invites the community to come and join them for free food, fun, and fellowship in the Fletcher Village park from 3:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

This month’s “Light Up the Park” event includes the annual ice cream social with an extra special surprise — Berachah Valley. Bring lawn chairs and get ready for some foot-stomping bluegrass, country, folk and gospel music from these talented musicians who hail from Franklin, Ohio.

In the event of rain, this event will be held at the church.