Religion briefs

Zion to host bratwurst supper

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church will host a bratwurst and sauerkraut supper from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the church fellowship hall, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City.

Menu includes brat or hot dog, sauerkraut, green beans, mashed potatoes, chunky applesauce, roll, dessert and beverage.

Tickets are $7 in advance for adults or $8 at the door, children’s tickets are $4 in advance and $5 at the door. Carryout is available with a ticket.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the church office from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays. The hall is handicapped accessible.

Good Shepherd hosts Milton manager

WEST MILTON — Join the Senior Shepherds of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and spend an afternoon with West Milton Municipal Manager Matt Kline at 2 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Those attending will hear information on recently announced land development projects in the municipality. This will be an ideal opportunity to hear what is happening in our community and ask any questions you may have. Please invite your friends and neighbors to this informative presentation.

The meeting will be held in the social room at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. For more information, call 698-5826.

St. John’s to host Fast Nacht

COVINGTON — St. John’s Lutheran Church is once again offering its famous annual Fast Nacht dinner will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Traditionally the meal consists of chicken, mashed potatoes, noodles, green beans, a roll, pickled beets, applesauce and homemade German crullers.

Diners at the church are encouraged to give a free will offering for this annual treat. Carry-outs are available for $5 each. The Church is located at Wall and Bridge Streets in Covington and is handicapped accessible from the alley.

Ash Wednesday services set

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, invites you to join their Ash Wednesday Holy Eucharist Service on March 1 at 7 p.m. This service will include the Imposition of Ashes.

For more information about Trinity and the Season of Lent, visit www.trinitytroyohio.org

First Presbyterian blood drive set

TROY — The First Presbyterian Church of Troy will help boost the blood supply during what has been a challenging flu season with a community blood drive Wednesday, March 1 from noon to 6:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 20 S. Walnut St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the CBC “Kiss Me — I Donate Blood” St. Patrick’s Day t-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Lenten fish fry planned

WEST MILTON — Transfiguration Catholic Church, at 972 S. Miami St. in West Milton, will host a Lenten fish fry from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

The menu includes all-you-care-to-eat fried cod, coleslaw, fries, baked beans, applesauce, bread/butter, pop and dessert.

Adult tickets are $10, beer is $1 extra; tickets for kids 13 and under are $5. Children under 3 eat free. There will be a 50/50 drawing at 9 p.m. and other games until 10 p.m.

Lenten book study offered

TROY — Pastor Donna Morton will lead two Lenten book studies featuring Max Lucado’s “He Chose the Nails: What God Did to Win Your Heart,” on Wednesdays, March 8 to April 12, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St.

The times are noon to 1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Both six-week sessions are free and open to the public.

Participants attending the noon-hour study are asked to bring a brown-bag lunch. Those attending the evening study will decide at the first meeting whether to have potluck or soup suppers for the remaining weeks.

To order a book, please contact Pastor Donna at (937) 335-2028 by Feb. 21. For questions or more details, contact Pastor Donna or the church secretary, Barb Owen, at (937) 335-2028.

Cancer 101 with Dr. Machicao

TROY — Dr. Carlos Machicao will join the next session of the St. Patrick Cancer-Companions at 7 p.m. on March 9 for “Cancer 101.”

Machicao was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised in La Paz, Bolivia. He did his residency in Pathology at Case Western Reserve University and has been a licensed physician and practicing pathologist for 28 years. He and his wife reside in Troy. Pathologists diagnose and characterize diseases. Most cancer diagnoses are done by pathologists.

Machicao will take questions about cancer, including what to look for, questions you should ask your doctor and how can it be prevented.

Cancer-Companions sessions meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. in the St. Patrick parish center, 444 E. Water St., Troy.

Contact Pat Smith at the Parish Office, (937) 335-2833, Ext. 105.

Church seeks items for auction

COVINGTON — Seven years ago, Haiti was hit with a major earthquake. The Cornerstone Dunkard Brethren Church organized a benefit auction to raise funds for recovery efforts. Now in their eighth year of hosting the event, the church is seeking donations of new, slightly used, or handmade items to auction.

They are accepting offers of services rendered (catered meals, yard work, cleaning service), furniture, event tickets, tools, coupons, handmade items or children’s toys. The church is located at 5430 Greenville Falls-Clayton Road, Covington. For more information about how to help, contact donations@haitiauction.org.

The event will be held March 10-11 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Friday with a benefit dinner, followed by the children’s auction. Saturday’s auction begins at 9 a.m.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to established, Bible-based missions that directly serve the needs of Haitian citizens.

For more information, call (937) 524-5809 or visit www.haitiauction.org.