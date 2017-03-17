Religion briefs

Barbecue sold today

TROY — The Troy Lions Club and the Troy Church of the Brethren will jointly sell chicken barbecue and pulled pork sandwich dinners on Saturday, March 18. From 4-6 p.m., eat in or carry-out from the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St. in Troy.

Dinners include choice of half chicken or large pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and homemade coleslaw. Tickets are $8.50 and can be purchased at the church, from any Troy Lion member or by calling (937) 339-0460. A selection of desserts is available for an extra charge. Walk-ins are welcome while the dinners last.

Spaghetti dinner set

TROY —On Saturday, March 18, from 4:30–6:30 p.m., First United Church of Christ will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper.

Enjoy homemade spaghetti with marinara sauce and meatballs, bread, applesauce, a variety of desserts and beverages, plus unlimited trips to the salad bar. Tickets are only $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-10 and free for children 4-years-old and younger. Carry outs will be available. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.

The church is located 120 S. Market St., Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

First Lutheran invites community

TROY — Join First Lutheran Church this weekend as Pastor Michael Tamorria preaches from John 4. Communion will be celebrated this week. There are two services to choose from: an 8 a.m. traditional service and a 10:30 a.m. contemporary service.

This Wednesday, and every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. in Lent we will coming together for a drama piece from, “How To Be A Disciple,” and a short service.

This is the season to prepare ourselves for the crucifixion of our Savior and then to celebrate His resurrection on Easter morning.

Get messy at First United

TROY — You’re invited to “Messy Church” on Sunday, March 19, from 4-6 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy.

Join First United Church of Christ for a casual and fun way for families to worship God together. There will be lots of fun and “messy” activities, plus a short celebration service and a light dinner.

Messy Church is for people at all stages of their faith journey and of any age. It’s held on the third Sunday of every month. Use Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Liles to play at Fletcher UMC

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church invites you to a special morning of worship on Sunday March 19. Jeremy Liles will be provide special music at both the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services.

He plays well-known songs you hear on Christian radio as well as original songs from his debut album entitled “New Man.” He travels throughout Ohio and nearby states sharing his testimony and has opened for CCA acts such as Unspoken, Mikes Chair, and more.

On Tuesday, March 21, Fletcher Church will host a free community meal. A baked potato bar will be open to all from 5-6:30 p.m.

Lighthouse to hold revival

TROY — From March 21-26, Lighthouse Holiness Chapel will host revival services at 1003 E. Canal St., Troy.

The event will feature evangelist and singer Rev. Billy McCoy. The revival starts each evening at 7 p.m. Sunday school will be offered at 10 a.m.

For more info contact (937) 536-3595 or (937) 536-6154. entrance is on Ellis ST.

Local agencies to host heroin conference

TROY — Our region is among the most heavily hit in the country by the nationwide heroin epidemic. At a conference entitled, “Be Bold: Healing Our Communities,” Steve Justice, of Hope Over Heroin, and Jill Kingston, of Brigid’s Path, will shed light on the impacts of the heroin epidemic here in the Miami Valley, while pointing to the healing work already underway by their own and other agencies.

The conference will focus on the variety of steps individuals can take to become a part of the healing force.

“Be Bold: Healing Our Communities” will take place Saturday, March 25, at First Place (located across from Troy United Methodist Church). Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by brunch at 9 a.m., and speakers and discussion from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The conference is sponsored by the Miami Valley UMW.

A registration fee of $15 will include brunch for those who register before March 13. After that date, the fee will increase to $20. Registration will be limited to the first 150 registrants. Contact Beth at vanolibeth@gmail.com for more information. Pay online at www.paypal.me/mvumw, or in person at the event.

Pasta supper planned

ELIZABETH TWP. —Cove Spring Church will host its seventh annual pasta supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the church, 5705 E. Walnut Grove Road.

The supper will include choice of lasagna or spaghetti, bread stick, salad, drink and homemade dessert. Carryout service will be available. Freewill donation requested. Proceeds will be used to fund a variety of missions and outreach activities throughout the year.

Quartet to perform

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, will host the Soul’d Out Quartet at 6 p.m. Saturday March 25.

Based in Georgetown, Soul’d Out Quartet is a full-time ministry touring multiple states each year. They have entertained many years on the Singing at Sea annual Southern Gospel cruise, performed on the main stage of the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., as well as the the Memphis Quartet Show in Memphis, Tenn. Their summer schedule includes county fairs and outdoor festivals, and for 2017 they have added a four piece live band.

Fields of Grace presents “Hee Haw”

COVINGTON — On Sunday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m., Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be providing a very entertaining and funny evening that can be enjoyed by the whole family — their own rendition of the television show “Hee Haw.”

The show is free but the church will be taking up a free will donation for Lily Pad Haven which is an organization that provides respite, housing, and protection for victims of human trafficking. This organization is non-profit and located in Charolotte, N.C.

There will be free child care for children ages 3 through third grade provided by Covington High School band members.

Cookies, punch and coffee will be provided before the performance. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Come early to get your seats.

The church is located at 326 Troy Pike (St. Rt. 41) in Covington. For further questions you can visit us at fieldsofgrace.org or on Facebook, or call (937) 573-4282.

Lenten book study offered

TROY — Pastor Donna Morton will lead two Lenten book studies featuring Max Lucado’s “He Chose the Nails: What God Did to Win Your Heart,” on Wednesdays until April 12, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St.

The times are noon to 1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Both six-week sessions are free and open to the public.

Participants attending the noon-hour study are asked to bring a brown-bag lunch. Those attending the evening study will decide at the first meeting whether to have potluck or soup suppers for the remaining weeks.

To order a book, contact Morton at (937) 335-2028 by Feb. 21. For questions or more details, contact Morton or the church secretary, Barb Owen, at (937) 335-2028.

Boot Camp for the Soul

TROY — First United Church of Christ invites you to join them for Lenten Supper and Study: Boot Camp for the Soul every Wednesday during Lent, March 8 through April 12, at 120 S. Market St. in Troy.

A light supper will begin at 6 p.m. in the dining room with the study to follow in the parlor. Join us as we follow the journeys of Paul from the Road to Damascus, to Greece and Turkey, and to a Roman Prison. Rev. Hamilton shares Paul’s story and reflects on the meaning of Paul’s life and its message for our own lives and our world today.

For more information please call the church office at (937) 339-5871.

Easter egg hunt planned

COVINGTON — On April 8, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the seventh annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. There will be more than 25,000 eggs to hunt this year, and baskets and bikes are to be given away. New sizes and more bikes have been added to the drawings this year.

The event will take place this year at the Covington Community Park at 1 p.m. — rain, shine or snow. The hunt will begin promptly at 1:20 p.m.

The event is free and open to all children ages 0-11 years in all surrounding communities. Participants are asked to please bring something to collect their eggs in. The plastic eggs will be recycled after the hunt is over.

The Easter Bunny will once again be available for pictures.

Park at Finfrock Construction and surrounding streets of Main Street. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be off of Main Street. There will be no parking at the park. Transportation will be provided down to the park for those who need it.

For further information, go to the church’s website www.fieldsofgrace.org or visit FOG on facebook. You can also contact the church at 573-4282.