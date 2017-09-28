Religion briefs

Fall festival set for Sunday

TROY — Troy Church of the Nazarene invites the community to its annual Fall Family Festival, set for 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. The free event will feature games, face-painting, a photo booth, obstacle course, craft booth, food and much more. TCN’s annual fall outreach to the community is a time of fun and fellowship for all ages.

The church is located at 1200 Barnhart Road, at the intersection of Barnhart and Ohio 55 (Market Street), a quarter mile west of Interstate 75. For more information about TCN’s Fall Family Festival, please call (937) 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

Trinity to hold pet blessing

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church invites you to bring your pet or a picture of your pet for a special blessing, on Sunday, Oct. 1, during a celebration the life of St. Francis and his love for all God’s creatures.

There will be two services, a Rite I service at 8:15 a.m. and a Rite II service at 10:30 a.m. Pets will be blessed at both services. Sunday Forum, a discussion group for adults, meets at 9:15 a.m.

Trinity is located at 60 S. Dorset Rd., Troy, and is handicapped accessible. More information about Trinity and the pet blessing can be found at www.trinitytroyohio.org.

Talks with Father Eric set

TROY — St. Patrick Church Adult Faith Formation presents “Back to the Basics — Talks by Father Eric.” All sessions will be held in the undercroft (ramp off Crawford St) St. Patrick Church at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join.

• Thursday, Oct. 5 — 100 Years of Fatima: are we listening yet?

• Monday, Oct. 30 — In the End My Immaculate Heart will Triumph

Questions contact Pat Smith at the Parish Office (937) 335-2833, ext. 105 or rsmith3055@aol.com

Fall rummage sale planned

TROY — The Troy United Methodist Women will host a fall rummage sale on Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin, Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, shoes, and clothing for all ages are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For further information, please call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

Pancake breakfast offered

The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Donations will be accepted for the church organ repair. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk.

The church is located in Pleasant Hill, one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

Share A Meal set for Oct. 7

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ in Troy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, for the monthly Share A Meal.

The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, pie and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate or in need of a warm nourishing meal.

This is one of the church’s ways of reaching out to the community, while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. The church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Pet blessing offered

TROY — First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St. in Troy, is planning a blessing of the animals for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. All creatures of the Lord are welcome. Bring your beloved pet to be blessed and prayed for. Please gather under the big cross behind the parking lot.

The community is also invited to join First Lutheran for joyful worship and fellowship every Sunday. A tradition service is held at 8:30 a.m.m and a contemporary service at 10:30 a.m. weekly.

There is always a message especially for children and First Lutheran offers Sunday School classes for all ages between the services. Contact (937) 335-2323.

Support group announces topics

TROY — St. Patrick Church Cancer Support Group will be offering some educational sessions once a month, dealing with cancer questions and concerns. Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Patrick Parish Center Room 3, 444 E. Water St., Troy.

Topics include:

• Oct. 12 — Lung Cancer 101: treatments available, how to deal with the diagnosis; and Dealing with the Holidays & Family: sharing recipes

• Nov. 9 — Hair Loss, Due to Chemotherapy: Look Good Feel Better; and Lymphoma 101

• Dec. 14 — Special prayer service and blessing; using faith for this journey.

For more information, contact Pat Smith at the Parish Office at 335-2833, Ext 105, or rsmith3055@aol.com.

Halloween events planned

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will host their seventh annual “Trunk or Treat” on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1-3 p.m. at the Covington Community Park. Wear a non-scary costume and collect candy and goodies, check out the decorated vehicles, and much more.

New this year will be a trunk-decorating contest open to all individuals and businesses in Covington and surrounding communities. The theme is sports, but it is not a requirement. Cash prizes will be awarded. Please call (937) 573-4282 to specify if you want to participate in the contest or just be a part of the lineup.

Covington FFA will once again be holding their Kiddie Tractor Pull at 1:30 p.m. for ages 3-8 years. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Main Street exit to the park. This event is free. The FFA will also be collecting new socks for soldiers currently serving in the military.

For more information, please contact the church at (937) 573-4282, visit the on Facebook or go to www.fieldsofgrace.org.

St. John’s plans craft show

TROY — St John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St. in Troy, will host a craft show and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. The date was previously advertised as Nov. 10.

All vendors who would like to rent a space to sell items are asked to call (937) 405-7375. There will be hot dogs and chips and drinks for sale while people are shopping. Church cookbooks will also be on sale.