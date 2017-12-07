Religion briefs

Christmas breakfast today

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a Christmas pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. today. Donations of cash or food will be accepted for the Newton food pantry and Christmas basket program.

The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk.

The church is located in Pleasant Hill, one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

First Lutheran plans for Advent, Christmas

TROY — All are welcome to join the Advent worship services at the 8:30 a.m. traditional service and the contemporary 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Turn Around, And Stumble Right Into God’s Grace.” There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

First Lutheran will offer two festive traditional Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Both services will include Holy Communion and a candle lighting ceremony. The 7 p.m. service will feature special music and soloists.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Tipp City UMC to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Donors can “Be a Deer” by supporting the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive Monday, Dec. 11, from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St. The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Support group announces topics

TROY — St. Patrick Church Cancer Support Group’s December session will feature a special prayer service and blessing with Father Michael. All cancer patients, family, caregivers, supporters and survivors are invited.

The session, “Using Our Faith for this Journey,” will touch on the Relic of St. Peregrine, the patron saint of cancer, and include a talk by Hank Deneski. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the St. Patrick Parish Center Room 3, 444 E. Water St., Troy.

For more information, contact Pat Smith at the Parish Office at 335-2833, Ext 105, or rsmith3055@aol.com.

Good Shepherd to present annual concert

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will present their annual concert, “The Sounds of Christmas,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Directed by Marsha Fischbach and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and Shepherd’s Bells will present many songs of the season. This year’s concert will again feature the quartet “Salem.” The gospel quartet is composed of four members from the Union/Brookville area.

This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton, Ohio. Phone 698-6036 for more information.

Brothers to perform in Christmas show

PIQUA — The Full Sound Chamber Group, featuring the five talented Loritsch Brothers, will return to Piqua in concert at St. Paul’s E & R Church on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and the community is invited.

Bring the entire family to this “Musical Christmas Card” concert featuring classical, contemporary and seasonal Christmas music. The concert is free, with an opportunity for a free-will offering for the performers.

St. Paul’s Church is located at 500 N. Downing Street in downtown Piqua and is handicap accessible.

Christmas musical planned

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Baptist Temple Choir will present “Shepherds and Kings,” a family-friendly Christmas musical at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. The show will be held in the auditorium of the Vandalia Baptist Temple, 724 Helke Road, Vandalia. All are welcome.

For more information, visit www.vandaliabaptist.org or call (937) 898-5761.

Fulton Farms to host live Nativity

TROY — Come visit a live Nativity at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202 in Troy from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 19-23.

Enjoy musical entertainment from 6:30-7 p.m. each evening, with a special performance at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

The Nativity will be presented by the Piqua Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.