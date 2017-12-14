Religion briefs

First Lutheran plans for Advent, Christmas

TROY — All are welcome to join the Advent worship services at the 8:30 a.m. traditional service and the contemporary 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Have We Lutherans Lost Mary?” There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

First Lutheran will offer two festive traditional Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Both services will include Holy Communion and a candle lighting ceremony. The 7 p.m. service will feature special music and soloists.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Candlelight service set

PIQUA — Bethel United Methodist Church, 2505 Loy Road, Piqua, will celebrate the birth of the Savior with a casual family candlelight service, Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. A special dramatic presentation by the youth group will be included in the celebration. Following the service there will be a time for socializing and refreshments.

Brothers to perform in Christmas show

PIQUA — The Full Sound Chamber Group, featuring the five talented Loritsch Brothers, will return to Piqua in concert at St. Paul’s E & R Church on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and the community is invited.

Bring the entire family to this “Musical Christmas Card” concert featuring classical, contemporary and seasonal Christmas music. The concert is free, with an opportunity for a free-will offering for the performers.

St. Paul’s Church is located at 500 N. Downing Street in downtown Piqua and is handicap accessible.

Christmas musical planned

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Baptist Temple Choir will present “Shepherds and Kings,” a family-friendly Christmas musical at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. The show will be held in the auditorium of the Vandalia Baptist Temple, 724 Helke Road, Vandalia. All are welcome.

For more information, visit www.vandaliabaptist.org or call (937) 898-5761.

Fulton Farms to host live Nativity

TROY — Come visit a live Nativity at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202 in Troy from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 19-23.

Enjoy musical entertainment from 6:30-7 p.m. each evening, with a special performance at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

The Nativity will be presented by the Piqua Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Local churches hold blood drives

MIAMI COUNTY — Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the week before Christmas at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 2-6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St.

Donors will also have an opportunity to donate at the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Rediscover Christmas at First Brethren Church

PLEASANT HILL — Underneath the glitz and gaudiness, overbooked schedules, and over stretched bank accounts, there’s a true meaning to Christmas. You are invited to come and find out what it is on Sunday, Dec. 24, at a special 10:30 a.m. worship celebration.

First Brethren will also hold a 7:15 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight service.

The church is located at 210 N. Church St., Pleasant Hill, Contact (937) 676-2802 or firstbrethren1@windstream.net