Religion briefs

Sunday services set

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. contemporary service.

The community is also invited to the annual Carols and Lessons Service. There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Blood drive planned

PIQUA — Piqua Baptist Church is showing support for January National Blood Donor Month with a community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 West High St. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Monthly community meal offered

TROY — First United Church of Christ in Troy will offer its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at 120 S. Market St., Troy.

Volunteers will be serving vegetable beef soup, hot dogs, apple sauce, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.