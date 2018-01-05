Religion briefs

Monthly community meal offered

TROY — First United Church of Christ in Troy will offer its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, at 120 S. Market St., Troy.

Volunteers will be serving vegetable beef soup, hot dogs, apple sauce, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

Sunday services set

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. contemporary service. There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Blood drive planned

TROY — The Troy Church of the Brethren will boost the blood supply during January National Blood Donor Month by hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 West Main St. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Chili cook-off planned

PIQUA — Please join the members of Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., on Sunday, Jan. 28, for the annual Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry.

The event will start at noon, and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents.

For those with a sweet tooth, there will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.

Doug Stilwell has been the winner of the chili competition for the last two years, but it looks like Pastor Will Leasure plans to try to break that record with a secret recipe of his own.

Greene Street UMC can be contacted at (937) 773-5313.

Whole hog sausage now available

WEST MILTON — The men of Hoffman United Methodist Church are taking orders for their 30th annual whole hog sausage sale. It is available in approximately 1 pound bulk packages for $3.50 per package in plain with no additives of with mild sage flavoring. Mild spice flavored breakfast links are also available for $7 per 2-pound package. It will be frozen.

Please call Les Trittschuh at (937) 698-5161 to place your order by Jan. 21. The proceeds from this project will go to missions.