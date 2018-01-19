Religion briefs

Sunday services set

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. contemporary service. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Discipleship vs. Club Membership II.”

There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Chili cook-off planned

PIQUA — Please join the members of Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., on Sunday, Jan. 28, for the annual Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry.

The event will start at noon, and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents. There will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.

Greene Street UMC can be contacted at (937) 773-5313.

Whole hog sausage now available

WEST MILTON — The men of Hoffman United Methodist Church are taking orders for their 30th annual whole hog sausage sale. It is available in approximately 1 pound bulk packages for $3.50 per package in plain with no additives of with mild sage flavoring. Mild spice flavored breakfast links are also available for $7 per 2-pound package. It will be frozen.

Please call Les Trittschuh at (937) 698-5161 to place your order by Jan. 21. The proceeds from this project will go to missions.

Cancer support group to meet

TROY — St. Patrick Church is offering a cancer support group, Finding Hope by Learning the Facts about Cancer.

Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Next month, Feb. 8, the group will discuss cancer side effects with Dr. Carlos Machicao.

All are welcome to these informative sessions held in St Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St, Troy.

Please feel free to contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, with any questions.

Ginghamsburg to host marriage conference

TIPP CITY — Justin and Trisha Davis, founders of RefineUs Ministries, are bringing their dynamic marriage conference to Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Rd 25-A in Tipp City, on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10.

The couple has been featured on shows such as Focus on the Family, Family Life Today and other nationally syndicated programs and at conferences like Catalyst.

Details and registration at refineus.eventbrite.com. Questions? Contact Jody at jwilloughby@ginghamsburg.org.

Grief support group sessions start Feb. 14

TROY — St. Patrick Church will be offering “Griefshare,” a seminar and support group to the parish and the local community. This is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death.

This program will be held in the St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., upstairs in Room 3, each Wednesday for 13 weeks. There are two sessions, an afternoon session from 1-2:30 p.m. or an evening meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. The spring session begins Feb. 14.

Princess ball planned

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace’s will host the fourth annual princess ball on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m at the Covington Eagles Hall.

The ball will this year feature Moana from the movie “Moana.” Every little girl will have a chance to meet her and have their picture taken with the princess. There will also be a photo booth with an island theme for additional pictures and fun. Light snacks and drinks will be served, as well as a candy bar for treats to take home.

There will be a $10 per family admittance. All who are attending are asked to enter at the entrance located on Debra Street.

For more information please contact Fields of Grace, Tuesday through Thursday at (937) 573-4282, visit www.fieldsofgrace.org or like Fields of Grade on Facebook.

Kettering’s Children’s Choirs to perform

TROY — The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing in Troy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program includes more than 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. are pleased to bring the Kettering Children’s Choirs to Troy through the support of many individuals, corporate sponsors and foundations including The Paul G. Duke Foundation, The Troy Foundation, and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation.