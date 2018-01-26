Religion briefs

Sunday services set

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. contemporary service. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Lately Done A Little Exorcism?”

There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Monthly Share a Meal planned for Feb.3

TROY — Start the new year out with a warm nourishing meal at First United Church of Christ’s monthly Share a Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.

This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu includes chili, baked potatoes, gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. The church is located at 120 S. Market Street, Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

Cancer support group to meet

TROY — St. Patrick Church is offering a cancer support group, Finding Hope by Learning the Facts about Cancer.

Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Next month, Feb. 8, the group will discuss cancer side effects with Dr. Carlos Machicao.

All are welcome to these informative sessions held in St Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St, Troy.

Please feel free to contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, with any questions.

Ginghamsburg to host marriage conference

TIPP CITY — Justin and Trisha Davis, founders of RefineUs Ministries, are bringing their dynamic marriage conference to Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Rd 25-A in Tipp City, on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10.

The couple has been featured on shows such as Focus on the Family, Family Life Today and other nationally syndicated programs and at conferences like Catalyst.

Details and registration at refineus.eventbrite.com. Questions? Contact Jody at jwilloughby@ginghamsburg.org.

Grief support group sessions start Feb. 14

TROY — St. Patrick Church will be offering “Griefshare,” a seminar and support group to the parish and the local community. This is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death.

This program will be held in the St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., upstairs in Room 3, each Wednesday for 13 weeks. There are two sessions, an afternoon session from 1-2:30 p.m. or an evening meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. The spring session begins Feb. 14.

Princess ball planned

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace’s will host the fourth annual princess ball on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m at the Covington Eagles Hall.

The ball will this year feature Moana from the movie “Moana.” Every little girl will have a chance to meet her and have their picture taken with the princess. There will also be a photo booth with an island theme for additional pictures and fun. Light snacks and drinks will be served, as well as a candy bar for treats to take home.

There will be a $10 per family admittance. All who are attending are asked to enter at the entrance located on Debra Street.

For more information please contact Fields of Grace, Tuesday through Thursday at (937) 573-4282, visit www.fieldsofgrace.org or like Fields of Grade on Facebook.

Kettering’s Children’s Choirs to perform

TROY — The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing in Troy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program includes more than 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. are pleased to bring the Kettering Children’s Choirs to Troy through the support of many individuals, corporate sponsors and foundations including The Paul G. Duke Foundation, The Troy Foundation, and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation.

PIQUA – The people of Upper Valley Community Church in Piqua have committed $1,016,000 for their On the Move initiative to renovate the current gym at the church into a large group space for their growing children’s program. In addition, they will also be building a new multi-purpose space for the teens and launch a new campus in the greater Troy and Miami East area.

The over $1 million commitment is the most the church has ever raised through a single offering in their history by over $300,000. A record number of 236 families – 100 more than ever in their history – are also participating in this effort, giving sacrificial gifts above their normal contributions.

Upper Valley Community Church is located at 1400 Seidel Pkwy. in Piqua and can be contacted at (937)778-8822. Celebration times are on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.