Religion briefs

Pancake and sausage breakfast today

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast today from 8-11 a.m. at the church, 10 W. Monument St., Pleasant Hill. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk. The cost is donations for the church organ repair.

Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

First UCC Share-A-Meal is today

TROY — The First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at the church, 120 S. Market St., Troy.

The Share-A-Meal is a program to reach out to the community by providing nourishing meals to anyone wishing to participate while providing an opportunity to socialize with others in the community. Please use the Canal Street entrance where we are handicapped accessible. Come join us the first Saturday of each month.

Pet blessing offered tomorrow

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Catholic Church will be offering a pet blessing at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the shelter at the rear of the church., located at 6925 W. US. Rt. 36, Covington.

There will be a brief outdoor service and blessing of animals by Father Ron Haft. People of all faiths may bring their pets and if an individual doesn’t have a pet, but their children have a favorite stuffed animal, they can bring it to be blessed as well.

The Agape Singers to sing at TFBC

TROY — The Agape Singers will be singing during the 11 a.m. service tomorrow at Troy Freewill Baptist Church, located at 2482 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

All are welcome to attend.

Lifetree explores the art of conversation on Monday

TROY — Techniques and tips for becoming a great conversationalist will be explored at Lifetree Café on at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Lifetree Cafe, located inside St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy.

The program, titled “What do You Want to Talk About?”, features practical tips for having great conversations as well as opportunities to practice new-found skills.

Use the Canal Street door for entrance to the café and the Walnut Street ramp for the handicapped entrance.

For more information, contact Pat Robinson at (937) 405-7375 or probinson1@woh.rr.com.

St. Patrick Church invites Catholics back

TROY — Catholic parishoners who have left the church are invited to come back and talk to rejoined parishoners about getting back into full, active service at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. The meetings will take place in the St. Patrick Parish Center at 444 E. Water St., Room 4, in Troy.

Rummage sale scheduled Oct. 9

TROY — A rummage sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 9 a.m.-noon on Oct. 10 at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy.

Many good used items and clothing are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For further information, please call the First United Methodist Church at (937) 335-2826.

Harvest Festival and Cruise-In set for Oct. 17

ST. PARIS — The First Church of God is holding a harvest festival and cruise-in from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the First Church of God Shelter House across the street from Graham Elementary, St. Route 36, St. Paris.

The festival will include vendors and crafts, food, a punkin-chunkin contest, cruise-in, hayrides and a silent auction to support a missions trip to Nicaragua.

Those interested in having a booth or have any questions are asked to call (937) 663-4441 for more information. Spaces are limited.

Support for parents, caregivers

TROY — Special seminar and support groups will be offered at St. Patrick Parish. The church offers GriefShare for those who have lost loved ones through death. Two sessions are offered on Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. or 7-8:30 p.m. in the Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., Troy.

These sessions are for patients, family and care givers. These support groups can be beneficial for those going through a tough time to help them feel they are not alone or their thoughts and feelings are not abnormal. Share with those dealing with the same situations and help each other through this time while learning ways to do it from the experts.

For more information, call Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, Ext. 105, or rsmith3055@a0l.com.