Religion briefs

Monthly Share a Meal today

TROY — Start the new year out with a warm nourishing meal at First United Church of Christ’s monthly Share a Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today.

This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu includes chili, baked potatoes, gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. The church is located at 120 S. Market Street, Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

Ash Wednesday services set

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church Sunday for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. blended service. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “He Will Raise You Up.” There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

FLC invites the community to join in a happy time of fellowship at a Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. FLC will also hold Ash Wednesday community worship services with the imposition of ashes and Holy Communion At 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Cancer support group to meet

TROY — St. Patrick Church is offering a cancer support group, Finding Hope by Learning the Facts about Cancer.

Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Next month, Feb. 8, the group will discuss cancer side effects with Dr. Carlos Machicao.

All are welcome to these informative sessions held in St Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St, Troy.

Please feel free to contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, with any questions.

Ginghamsburg to host marriage conference

TIPP CITY — Justin and Trisha Davis, founders of RefineUs Ministries, are bringing their dynamic marriage conference to Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Rd 25-A in Tipp City, on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10.

The couple has been featured on shows such as Focus on the Family, Family Life Today and other nationally syndicated programs and at conferences like Catalyst.

Details and registration at refineus.eventbrite.com. Questions? Contact Jody at jwilloughby@ginghamsburg.org.

Pancake breakfast set

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Donations will be accepted. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk.

The church is located in Pleasant Hill, one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

Troy View plans potpie dinner

TROY — Troy View Church will host a chicken potpie dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Carry outs will be available.

The menu includes an old fashioned chicken potpie (dumpling) dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adults meals are $8 and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 years old and under eat for free.

Grief support group sessions start Feb. 14

TROY — St. Patrick Church will be offering “Griefshare,” a seminar and support group to the parish and the local community. This is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death.

This program will be held in the St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., upstairs in Room 3, each Wednesday for 13 weeks. There are two sessions, an afternoon session from 1-2:30 p.m. or an evening meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. The spring session begins Feb. 14.

Ginghamsburg to host forum and retreat

TIPP CITY — Parents and ministry leaders, as well as teachers, school counselors and administrators from across the Miami Valley are invited to a forum, “Navigating Relationships and Sex,” with Stuart Hall on Friday, Feb. 16, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Ginghamsburg Church Worship Center.

In addition to the forum with Hall, students grade 6-12 are invited to RealLove18 Retreat on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 1:30-10pm at the Avenue at Ginghamsburg. The retreat will also be led by Stuart Hall and will focus on three areas: priorities, healthy dating (dating for marriage) and compromises and guardrails like lusting, pornography and social media. The day will include worship, main sessions and breakout groups by grade and gender.

Princess ball planned

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace’s will host the fourth annual princess ball on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m at the Covington Eagles Hall.

The ball will this year feature Moana from the movie “Moana.” Every little girl will have a chance to meet her and have their picture taken with the princess. There will also be a photo booth with an island theme for additional pictures and fun. Light snacks and drinks will be served, as well as a candy bar for treats to take home.

There will be a $10 per family admittance. All who are attending are asked to enter at the entrance located on Debra Street.

For more information please contact Fields of Grace, Tuesday through Thursday at (937) 573-4282, visit www.fieldsofgrace.org or like Fields of Grade on Facebook.

Kettering’s Children’s Choirs to perform

TROY — The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing in Troy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program includes more than 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. are pleased to bring the Kettering Children’s Choirs to Troy through the support of many individuals, corporate sponsors and foundations including The Paul G. Duke Foundation, The Troy Foundation, and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation.

Ladies retreat planned

COVINGTON — Stillwater Community Church will hold its 2018 Ladies Retreat on March 10 at Newton High School.

The retreat will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast and end at 3 p.m. The theme is “All I’s On You” and the speaker is Melody Mitchell, a youth supervisor to inner city high schools in Dayton with at-risk youth, a Bible teacher and director of Disaster relief in her church, and a representative for Voice Of The Martyrs.

For more information call: 216-4481 or Facebook: Stillwater Community Church.