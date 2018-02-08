Religion briefs

Pancake breakfast today

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. today. Donations will be accepted. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk.

The church is located in Pleasant Hill, one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

Troy View offers potpie dinner today

TROY — Troy View Church will host a chicken potpie dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. today. Carry outs will be available.

The menu includes an old fashioned chicken potpie (dumpling) dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adults meals are $8 and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 years old and under eat for free.

Ash Wednesday services set

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church Sunday for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. blended service. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Bloom Where God Plants You.” There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

FLC invites the community to join in a happy time of fellowship at a Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. FLC will also hold Ash Wednesday community worship services with the imposition of ashes and Holy Communion At 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Grief support group sessions start Feb. 14

TROY — St. Patrick Church will be offering “Griefshare,” a seminar and support group to the parish and the local community. This is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death.

This program will be held in the St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., upstairs in Room 3, each Wednesday for 13 weeks. There are two sessions, an afternoon session from 1-2:30 p.m. or an evening meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. The spring session begins Feb. 14.

Lent begins at Trinity Episcopal

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy, invites the community to join them on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, for a service of Holy Eucharist and the Imposition of Ashes. The service will start at 7 p.m.

A book study on Tuesday mornings from Feb. 20 to March 27 will feature the book, “The Return of the Prodigal Son” by Henri Nouwen. Rev. Nancy Hardin will lead the study which will be held at 11 a.m. in the Workman Lounge.

More information can be found at www.trinitytroyohio.org or call the office at 937-335-7747.

Ginghamsburg to host forum and retreat

TIPP CITY — Parents and ministry leaders, as well as teachers, school counselors and administrators from across the Miami Valley are invited to a forum, “Navigating Relationships and Sex,” with Stuart Hall on Friday, Feb. 16, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Ginghamsburg Church Worship Center.

In addition to the forum with Hall, students grade 6-12 are invited to RealLove18 Retreat on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 1:30-10pm at the Avenue at Ginghamsburg. The retreat will also be led by Stuart Hall and will focus on three areas: priorities, healthy dating (dating for marriage) and compromises and guardrails like lusting, pornography and social media. The day will include worship, main sessions and breakout groups by grade and gender.

Princess ball planned

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace’s will host the fourth annual princess ball on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m at the Covington Eagles Hall.

The ball will this year feature Moana from the movie “Moana.” Every little girl will have a chance to meet her and have their picture taken with the princess. There will also be a photo booth with an island theme for additional pictures and fun. Light snacks and drinks will be served, as well as a candy bar for treats to take home.

There will be a $10 per family admittance. All who are attending are asked to enter at the entrance located on Debra Street.

For more information please contact Fields of Grace, Tuesday through Thursday at (937) 573-4282, visit www.fieldsofgrace.org or like Fields of Grade on Facebook.

Messy Church event moves to new location

TROY — First United Church of Christ will host their monthly Messy Church event from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18. As part of their outreach, Messy Church has moved to Garden Manor, 310 Crescent Drive, Troy.

Messy Church is for everyone. It’s a fun and casual way for families to worship God together. There are always a variety of “messy and fun” activities planned with crafts, plus a short celebration service and a light dinner. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Fletcher UMC to host free meal

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a free community meal from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The menu includes a choice of chili, potato or chicken noodle soup and a choice of beef barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs or coney dogs. Assorted desserts will also be available.

The church has also expanded hours for the free grocery program. The “Grocery Give Away” will be available to those with need on the first Tuesday of the month from 1-3 p.m. and the third Tuesday of the month during the Community Meal from 5-6:30 p.m. Please contact Pastor Terry Sharp or the church office with any questions at (937) 368-2470 or email pastorterry@fletcherchurch.org. Donations can be brought to the church any time.

Alpine travel presentation set

TROY — On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church, will hold a travel presentation on a trip through the Alps. The presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the church under croft.

The trip, planned for Sept. 6-17, 2020, will include the Glacier Express through the Swiss Alps between Zermatt and St. Moritz with views of snow-capped peaks and historic castles. Travelers will also see the legendary Oberammergau Passion Play, which dates back to 1634 and is performed once a decade.

Seating is limited so be sure to attend the presentation to learn about reserving a spot. Brochures can be found at the church, or contact Pat Smith, (937) 335-2833, ext 105 to request a brochure.

Annual supper planned

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy for their annual soup and sandwich supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving homemade chili soup, beef vegetable soup and chicken noodle soup, as well as homemade shredded pork sandwiches, peanut butter and bread, brownies, rice crispy treats and beverages.

The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children 5–10 years old and children 4 years old and younger are free. Carry outs will be available. Please use Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.

St. Johns’ UCC to screen documentary

TROY — St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team will host a screening of the documentary “Big Pharma: Market Failure,” 6–7:30 p.m., Feb. 27, at St. John’s UCC, 130 S. Walnut St.

The documentary explores the problem of extreme drug prices in the United States and proposes a solution that makes business sense for employers and health sense for employees. Run time is 53 minutes.

Bill Davis will lead a discussion immediately following the screening. Davis is an active member of Single Payer Action Network (SPAN) Ohio and Physicians for a National Health Program. He is a retired IT professional with experience in healthcare data reporting and billing systems.

The event is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Deb Hogshead at (937) 332-0443 or deborah_hogshead@frontier.com.

Ladies retreat planned

COVINGTON — Stillwater Community Church will hold its 2018 Ladies Retreat on March 10 at Newton High School.

The retreat will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast and end at 3 p.m. The theme is “All I’s On You” and the speaker is Melody Mitchell, a youth supervisor to inner city high schools in Dayton with at-risk youth, a Bible teacher and director of Disaster relief in her church, and a representative for Voice Of The Martyrs.

For more information call: 216-4481 or Facebook: Stillwater Community Church.

Kettering’s Children’s Choirs to perform

TROY — The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing in Troy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program includes more than 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. are pleased to bring the Kettering Children’s Choirs to Troy through the support of many individuals, corporate sponsors and foundations including The Paul G. Duke Foundation, The Troy Foundation, and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation.