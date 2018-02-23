Religion briefs

Relay fundraiser today

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy for their annual soup and sandwich supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today. First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving homemade chili soup, beef vegetable soup and chicken noodle soup, as well as homemade shredded pork sandwiches, peanut butter and bread, brownies, rice crispy treats and beverages.

The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children 5–10 years old and children 4 years old and younger are free. Carry outs will be available. Please use Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.

True Life welcomes community

TROY — True Life Community Church’s doors are wide open to people from all backgrounds, regardless of where they are on their spiritual journey.

The February worship series is, “Forgotten Virtues — Honor, Purity, Loyalty, Integrity, and Gratitude.” Join True Life Community Church Sunday as they learn about integrity.

Worship services are Sunday at 10 a.m. Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Please check it out on Facebook or YouTube or at www.tlctroy.com.

First Lutheran to offer midweek Lent services

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church Sunday for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. blended service. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Give Me All.” There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

Midweek Lenten worship services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The theme of these services is, “Open The Eyes of My Heart Lord.”

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Trinity Episcopal holds Lenten book study

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy, will hold a book study on Tuesday mornings until March 27 will feature the book, “The Return of the Prodigal Son” by Henri Nouwen. Rev. Nancy Hardin will lead the study which will be held at 11 a.m. in the Workman Lounge.

More information can be found at www.trinitytroyohio.org or call the office at (937) 335-7747.

St. Johns’ UCC to screen documentary

TROY — St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team will host a screening of the documentary “Big Pharma: Market Failure,” 6–7:30 p.m., Feb. 27, at St. John’s UCC, 130 S. Walnut St.

The documentary explores the problem of extreme drug prices in the United States and proposes a solution that makes business sense for employers and health sense for employees. Run time is 53 minutes.

Bill Davis will lead a discussion immediately following the screening. Davis is an active member of Single Payer Action Network (SPAN) Ohio and Physicians for a National Health Program. He is a retired IT professional with experience in healthcare data reporting and billing systems.

The event is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Deb Hogshead at (937) 332-0443 or deborah_hogshead@frontier.com.

Ladies retreat planned

COVINGTON — Stillwater Community Church will hold its 2018 Ladies Retreat on March 10 at Newton High School.

The retreat will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast and end at 3 p.m. The theme is “All I’s On You” and the speaker is Melody Mitchell, a youth supervisor to inner city high schools in Dayton with at-risk youth, a Bible teacher and director of Disaster relief in her church, and a representative for Voice Of The Martyrs.

For more information call: 216-4481 or Facebook: Stillwater Community Church.

Kettering’s Children’s Choirs to perform

TROY — The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing in Troy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program includes more than 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. are pleased to bring the Kettering Children’s Choirs to Troy through the support of many individuals, corporate sponsors and foundations including The Paul G. Duke Foundation, The Troy Foundation, and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation.