Religion briefs

Share A Meal today at First UCC

TROY — Today from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., join First United Church of Christ for their monthly Share A Meal. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu includes chicken, noodles, green beans, pie and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Pancake breakfast planned

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10. The cost is a donation. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea or milk.

The church is located in Pleasant Hill, one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

True Life to focus on gratitude

TROY — At True Life Community Church, which is striving to become the kind of church described in the Bible, the current worship series is, “Forgotten Virtues – Honor, Purity, Loyalty, Integrity, and Gratitude.” This week will focus on gratitude.

Discipleship 101: “The Path to True Life” will be taught by Pastor Chris Daum in the coffee house at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. This class serves as a basic introduction to the church family.

Worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Please check them out on Facebook or YouTube or at www.tlctroy.com.

First Lutheran to offer midweek Lent services

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church Sunday for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. blended service. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Gentle Jesus Meek And Mild?” There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

Midweek Lenten worship services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The theme of these services is, “Open The Eyes of My Heart Lord.”

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Cancer support group to meet

TROY — St. Patrick Church is offering a cancer support group, Finding Hope by Learning the Facts about Cancer.

Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. This month, March 8, the group will discuss essential oils, medical massage, healthy alternatives and detox with Theresa Nelson from Essential Health.

All are welcome to these informative sessions held in St Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St, Troy. Please feel free to contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, with any questions.

Ladies retreat planned

COVINGTON — Stillwater Community Church will hold its 2018 Ladies Retreat on March 10 at Newton High School.

The retreat will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast and end at 3 p.m. The theme is “All I’s On You” and the speaker is Melody Mitchell, a youth supervisor to inner city high schools in Dayton with at-risk youth, a Bible teacher and director of Disaster relief in her church, and a representative for Voice Of The Martyrs.

For more information call: 216-4481 or Facebook: Stillwater Community Church.

Church chili cook off set

TROY — Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church invites the community to “Church and Chili” on Sunday, March 18.

Morning worship starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a community chili cook off starting at 12:30 p.m. Topping bar, dessert and drinks will be provided.

Volunteer community judges will declare the final winners. Prizes will be awarded to the top two pots of chili.

Please free to call the church at (937) 335-8814 or Pastor Cunningham at (937) 689-4715 with any questions. The church is located on 831 McKaig Ave. across from Race/McKaig Park.

FOG to host Easter egg hunt

COVINGTON — On March 24, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the eighth annual community Easter egg hunt. There will be more than 25,000 eggs to hunt this year, and giveaways of more than 25 baskets, 13 bikes of all sizes and six certificates for a free happy meal once a week for a year.

The event is free and open to all children ages 0-11 years in all surrounding communities. Age groups will be divided for the hunt beginning with the youngest age group first. The event will take place this year at the Covington Community Park at 1 p.m. rain, shine or snow. The hunt will begin at promptly 1:20 p.m., so come early to get in line.

Participants should bring something to collect their eggs in. The Easter Bunny will once again be available for pictures.

Please park at Finfrock Construction and surrounding streets. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be on Main Street. There will be no parking at the park, but transportation to the park will be provided.

For further information, call (937) 573-4284, go to www.fieldsofgrace.org or find the church on Facebook.

FOG to show “Passion of the Christ”

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will be showing the movie “Passion of the Christ” at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. The movie will be shown in the church sanctuary, located at 326 Troy Pike.

This is open to anyone in the public who would like to attend. For more information, please call (937) 573-4282 or visit www.fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.

Trinity Episcopal holds Lenten book study

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy, will hold a book study on Tuesday mornings until March 27 will feature the book, “The Return of the Prodigal Son” by Henri Nouwen. Rev. Nancy Hardin will lead the study which will be held at 11 a.m. in the Workman Lounge.

More information can be found at www.trinitytroyohio.org or call the office at (937) 335-7747.

Kettering’s Children’s Choirs to perform

TROY — The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing in Troy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program includes more than 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. are pleased to bring the Kettering Children’s Choirs to Troy through the support of many individuals, corporate sponsors and foundations including The Paul G. Duke Foundation, The Troy Foundation, and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation.