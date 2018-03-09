Religion briefs

Pancake breakfast today

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. today. The cost is a donation. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea or milk.

The church is located in Pleasant Hill, one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

Troy View hosts dinner tonight

TROY — Troy View Church, at 1770 N. County Road 25-A in Troy, will be offering an old fashioned chicken potpie (dumpling) dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Along with the dumplings there will be mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Admission for adults is $8, $5 for children ages 4-12, kids 3 and under eat free. Carry outs available.

True Life offers programs

TROY — At True Life Community Church the current Easter worship series is, “There is Hope!”

Wednesday night programs begin at 6:30 p.m. and include: Jr. Adventurers, Adventurers, TLYOUTH middle school small group study, Life Groups, and Discipleship 101.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, March 16, there will be a “War Room” viewing party. From noon on March 24 to noon on March 25, there will be a 24 hour prayer vigil to focus on Christ’s sacrifice during the Easter season.

Worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Please check them out on Facebook or YouTube or at www.tlctroy.com.

First Lutheran to offer midweek Lent services

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church Sunday for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. blended service. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Diagnosis: A Necessary Heart Transplant.” There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages. A staffed nursery is now available.

Midweek Lenten worship services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The theme of these services is, “Open The Eyes of My Heart Lord.” Week four’s message is, “Jesus meets us in our everyday lives.”

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St.

Annual pasta supper planned

TROY — Cove Spring Church will host its eighth annual pasta supper from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, at the church, 5705 E. Walnut Grove Road.

The supper will include choice of lasagna or spaghetti, bread sticks, salads, drinks and homemade desserts. Carryout service will be available. Goodwill donation requested. Proceeds will be used to fund a variety of missions and outreach activities throughout the year.

ONU Gospel Ensemble to perform

CASSTOWN — The Ohio Northern University Gospel Ensemble will present a mini-gospel concert on Sunday, March 18, at 10:45 a.m. the regular worship service at Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown, Ohio.

The ensemble sings primarily contemporary gospel music, and much of it is sung a cappella.

For more information contact Pastor Maggie Sykes at 937-339-4828 or at www.bethelcasstownchurch@gmail.com.

Church chili cook off set

TROY — Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church invites the community to “Church and Chili” on Sunday, March 18.

Morning worship starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a community chili cook off starting at 12:30 p.m. Topping bar, dessert and drinks will be provided.

Volunteer community judges will declare the final winners. Prizes will be awarded to the top two pots of chili.

Please free to call the church at (937) 335-8814 or Pastor Cunningham at (937) 689-4715 with any questions. The church is located on 831 McKaig Ave. across from Race/McKaig Park.

Transfiguration offers fish fry

WEST MILTON — Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a fish fry from 6-9 p.m. March 23.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat fried cod along with all the fixings. Dessert and drink are included. Beer will be available at an additional charge.

The cost for adults $10; for 13 and under $5; and children 3 and under eat for free. Raffles and horse races will be part of the evening.

Largest egg hunt in county at Ginghamsburg

TIPP CITY — Families with children walking up to age 12 are invited to the largest Easter egg hunt in Miami County with more than 50,000 filled eggs at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, on the front lawn of Ginghamsburg Church.

Kids can also enjoy crafts, games, petting zoo with chicks, donkeys and bunnies as well as a visit from the Easter bunny and snacks, hot chocolate and much more.

Registration for this sixth annual event begins at 9:30 a.m. with the first egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. Each hunt zone is broken down into four different age groups and includes prize eggs and golden tickets redeemable for large prize items.

For more information, visit www.ginghamsburg.org or call the church at (937) 667-1069. The church is located at 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

FOG to host Easter egg hunt

COVINGTON — On March 24, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the eighth annual community Easter egg hunt. There will be more than 25,000 eggs this year, and giveaways of more than 25 baskets, 13 bikes of all sizes and six certificates for a free happy meal once a week for a year.

The event is free and open to all children ages 0-11 years in all surrounding communities. Age groups will be divided for the hunt beginning with the youngest age group first. The event will take place this year at the Covington Community Park at 1 p.m. rain, shine or snow. The hunt will begin at promptly 1:20 p.m., so come early to get in line.

Participants should bring something to collect their eggs in. The Easter Bunny will once again be available for pictures.

Please park at Finfrock Construction and surrounding streets. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be on Main Street. There will be no parking at the park, but transportation to the park will be provided.

For further information, call (937) 573-4284, go to www.fieldsofgrace.org or find the church on Facebook.

Revival planned at Christian Chapel

TIPP CITY — Christian Chapel Church in Tipp City will host a revival from March 25-31, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and at 10:45 a.m. and 6: p.m. on Sunday. The speaker will be Rev. Tim Hamilton and Jeff Dickens will be singing.

The church is located at 95 E. Ginghamsburg Road, Tipp City. For more information, contact Pastor Rev. Stephen Wilson at (937) 698-5049.

FOG to show “Passion of the Christ”

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will be showing the movie “Passion of the Christ” at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. The movie will be shown in the church sanctuary, located at 326 Troy Pike.

This is open to anyone in the public who would like to attend. For more information, please call (937) 573-4282 or visit www.fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.

Trinity Episcopal holds Lenten book study

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy, will hold a book study on Tuesday mornings until March 27 will feature the book, “The Return of the Prodigal Son” by Henri Nouwen. Rev. Nancy Hardin will lead the study which will be held at 11 a.m. in the Workman Lounge.

More information can be found at www.trinitytroyohio.org or call the office at (937) 335-7747.

Kettering’s Children’s Choirs to perform

TROY — The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing in Troy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program includes more than 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. are pleased to bring the Kettering Children’s Choirs to Troy through the support of many individuals, corporate sponsors and foundations including The Paul G. Duke Foundation, The Troy Foundation, and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation.