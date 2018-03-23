Religion briefs

Easter services planned

TROY — First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St. in Troy, has planned a week of events leading up to Easter.

• At 9:45 a.m. on March 25, will be a Palm Sunday Walk. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the parlor and then walk to First Place to others for the Community Palm Sunday Walk. At 10:30 a.m., First UCC will have a Palm Sunday worship service,.

• On March 29 at 7 p.m., there will be a Maundy Thursday worship service, “Nails of the Cross.”

• An Easter Eve chapel service, will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, and an Easter Sunday worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on April 1. A light breakfast will be served in the parlor from 9:30-10:15 a.m.

Trinity plans for Holy Week

TROY —Trinity Episcopal Church and Rev. Nancy Howard Hardin invite the community to Holy Week services beginning with Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on March 25.

• Tenebrae — Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. Tenebrae is a meditation on Christ’s suffering.

• Maundy Thursday— Thursday, March 29, at 6 p.m. There will be an agape meal at 6 p.m. A service at 7 p.m. includes Holy Eucharist and the stripping of the altar, in preparation for Good Friday.

• Good Friday — Friday, March 30, at 7 p.m. The passion story of Jesus Christ will be read, candles will be extinguished and silence kept. The sanctuary will be open on Friday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. for the Stations of the Cross.

• Easter Sunday — Sunday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. A service of resurrection and hope will include holy communion.

More information can be found at www.trinitytroyohio.org or by calling (937) 335-7747.

Holy Week services planned

TROY — First Lutheran Church in Troy has announced its Holy Week worship schedule.

• March 25 — Palm Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will include a palm procession. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon, “And Now It All Begins.”

• March 29 — A Maundy Thursday worship service at 7 p.m. will include, Holy Communion, Christ’s new commandment (“mandatum”) of love, and the stripping of the altar.

• March 30 — A Good Friday Tenebrae service at 8 p.m. will present St. John’s Passion story. The encroaching shadows (“tenebrae”) deepen to darkness as the candles are extinguished.

• April 1 — Easter Sunday services are planned for 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and will include Holy Communion, as well as organ and brass music.

All children are invited for an Easter egg hunt between the services. Staffed nursery available.

TLC service focused on hope

Troy – At True Life Community Church, the current Easter worship series is, “There is Hope!”

Forsaken, a special pre-Easter service on Wednesday, March 28, will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Classes for all children and nursery care will be provided.

Worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Find them on Facebook or YouTube or visit www.tlctroy.com.

Nazarene to host Easter events

TROY — The community is invited to attend Good Friday and Easter events at Troy Church of the Nazarene.

• On Friday, March 30, from 6:30-8 p.m., the church will host “The Dark Before the Dawn: A Holy Week Experience,” which will be a come-and-go, walk-through event.

• On Sunday, April 1, an Easter celebration worship service, featuring music proclaiming the resurrection and a teaching by Pastor Jeff Rollison, is set for 9:30 a.m.

Troy Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Barnhart Road, is at the intersection of Barnhart and Ohio 55 (Market Street), a quarter mile west of Interstate 75. For more information, please call (937) 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

Free choral performance set

HUBER HEIGHTS — The public is invited to a free performance of sacred music on Friday, March 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5750 Shull Road in Huber Heights. The performance will begin at 7 p.m.

Members of the choir come from the Miami Valley and surrounding areas and will perform several numbers including “Amazing Grace” with bagpipe and snare drum.

Families are invited to the yearly event which will be followed by light refreshments.

Easter egg hunt at fairgrounds

TROY — From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31 at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Life Ministries will host “Egg-stravaganza,” a free community Easter event.

There will be games and prizes, arts and crafts, a bouncy house, snacks and drinks, and an Easter egg hunt. Please bring your own baskets. For more information, call (937) 339-8624.

Fletcher UMC to celebrate Easter

FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church invites the community to join them on Easter Sunday, April 1, at 7:15 a.m. for praise and worship service, at 8:15 a.m. for a community breakfast and at 9:30 a.m. for a worship celebration.

Community invited to celebrate resurrection

PLEASANT HILL — The community is invited to a morning of music and celebration at Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church’s Resurrection Celebration at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 1.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 N. Church St., Pleasant Hill (one block behind Indian’s Pizza). For more information, call (937) 676-2802 or email firstbrethren1@windstream.net.

Community meal set for April 7

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others.

The menu includes sloppy joe sandwiches, hash brown potato casserole, Jello, cookies and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 as quantities last.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Kettering’s Children’s Choirs to perform

TROY — The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing in Troy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program includes more than 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

Free health screenings offered

COVINGTON— A free health fair for all members of the family is being offered by GIVE Medical Ministry, 9 a.m. noon on Saturday, April 14 at the Covington Eagles Hall, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington.

Along with free health screenings and information, a free healthy breakfast, door prizes, an “Ask the Pharmacist” feature, a drug disposal option and a Children’s Health Fair will be offered to those attending.

Contact Tom Downs, GIVE Medical Ministry at give@ginghamsburg.org, 937.473.5195, or 1000 Mote Drive, Covington with questions concerning the health fair.