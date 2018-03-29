Religion briefs

Easter services planned

• TROY — First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St. in Troy, will hold an Easter Eve chapel service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, and an Easter Sunday worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on April 1. A light breakfast will be served in the parlor from 9:30-10:15 a.m.

• TROY —Trinity Episcopal Church and Rev. Nancy Howard Hardin invite the community to Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 1, including holy communion.

• TROY — First Lutheran Church’s Easter Sunday services are planned for 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on April 1 and will include Holy Communion, as well as organ and brass music. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon: “Face To Face With Christ.” All children are invited for an Easter egg hunt between the services. Staffed nursery available.

• TROY — The community is invited to attend an Easter celebration worship service at Troy Church of the Nazarene, featuring music proclaiming the resurrection and a teaching by Pastor Jeff Rollison, at 9:30 a.m. on April 1.

• FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church invites the community to join them on Easter Sunday, April 1, at 7:15 a.m. for praise and worship service, at 8:15 a.m. for a community breakfast and at 9:30 a.m. for a worship celebration.

• PLEASANT HILL — The community is invited to a morning of music and celebration at Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church’s Resurrection Celebration at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 1.

Tasker to perform at Troy Gospel Tabernacle

TROY — On Sunday, April 1, Betty Tasker, also known as “Songbird,” will perform a mini-concert during the 10:30 a.m. Resurrection Sunday service at Troy Gospel Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St., Troy.

TLC offers youth programs, men’s retreat

Troy – True Life Community Church is offering several upcoming programs, including the following Wednesday night programs at 6:30 p.m.: Jr. Adventurers, Adventurers, TLYOUTH middle school small group study, and life groups.

True Life Men’s Spring Overnight Retreat is planned for April 6-7, call the church for details.

Discipleship Class 401, “Called to Go,” is set for April 11 to May 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Find them on Facebook or YouTube or visit www.tlctroy.com.

Churches to honor Dr. King

TROY — In commemoration of the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Richards Chapel United Methodist Church will host “More than a Dream” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 6. The event features pastors Donna Kaveloski of St. John United Church of Christ, Gene Moore of New Life Baptist and Kima Cunningham of Richards Chapel UMC, as well as area choirs and spoken word performances.

The church is located at 831 McKaig Ave., Troy. For more information, call (937) 335-8814 or find the church on Facebook.

Women’s retreat planned

TROY — Ladies are invited to a women’s retreat at St. Patrick Church on Saturday, April 7, with His Own for a day of music and ministry for the feminine heart.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will cost $30 per person. Women of all ages are invited.

Sign up on line (www.stpattroy.org), register on the day of at the retreat, or call (937) 335-2833, ext. 105 and leave your name and number.

Community meal set for April 7

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others.

The menu includes sloppy joe sandwiches, hash brown potato casserole, Jello, cookies and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 as quantities last.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Kettering’s Children’s Choirs to perform

TROY — The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing in Troy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program includes more than 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

First UCC plans spring fling

TROY — On Friday, April 13, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., First United Church of Christ will host a spring fling to celebrate women of all ages by sharing fun, food, talents, a community project and fellowship.

Activities include manicures, making jewelry, chair yoga, flower arranging, decorating cookies, making card and luggage tags, blankets for cancer patients, and a cake walk.

The church is located at 120 S. Market Street, Troy. Sign up in the parlor or call the church office at (937) 339-5871. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Free health screenings offered

COVINGTON— A free health fair for all members of the family is being offered by GIVE Medical Ministry, 9 a.m. noon on Saturday, April 14, at the Covington Eagles Hall, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington.

Along with free health screenings and information, a free healthy breakfast, door prizes, an “Ask the Pharmacist” feature, a drug disposal option and a Children’s Health Fair will be offered to those attending.

Contact Tom Downs, GIVE Medical Ministry at give@ginghamsburg.org, 937.473.5195, or 1000 Mote Drive, Covington with questions concerning the health fair.

Brat and sauerkraut supper set

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church will host a bratwurst and sauerkraut supper from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

The menu includes brat or hot dog, green beans or sauerkraut, chunky applesauce, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, pie, beverage. Tickets for adults are $8 and $5 for children under 10. Carry out is available

The church is located at 14 West Walnut St., Tipp City and is handicap accessible.