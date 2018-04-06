Religion briefs

Community meal today

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others.

The menu includes sloppy joe sandwiches, hash brown potato casserole, Jello, cookies and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

TLC offers weekly programs

Troy – True Life Community Church invites the community to services at 10 a.m. every Sunday. The April sermon series is, “When God Doesn’t Make Sense.”

Women’s Life Group will be held Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and Men’s Life Group on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday night programs at 6:30 p.m. include: Jr. Adventurers, Adventurers, TLYOUTH middle school small group study, and life groups.

Discipleship Class 401, “Called to Go,” is set for April 11 to May 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Find them on Facebook or YouTube or visit www.tlctroy.com.

Kettering’s Children’s Choirs to perform

TROY — The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing in Troy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program includes more than 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

Cancer support group to meet

TROY — St. Patrick Church is offering a non-denominational cancer support group, Finding Hope by Learning the Facts about Cancer.

Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. On April 12, the group will host discussions with those dealing with cancer and just have questions, concerns or in need of support.

All are welcome to these informative sessions held in St Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St, Troy.

Please feel free to contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, with any questions.

First UCC plans spring fling

TROY — On Friday, April 13, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., First United Church of Christ will host a spring fling to celebrate women of all ages by sharing fun, food, talents, a community project and fellowship.

Activities include manicures, making jewelry, chair yoga, flower arranging, decorating cookies, making cards and luggage tags, blankets for cancer patients, and a cake walk.

The church is located at 120 S. Market Street, Troy. Sign up in the parlor or call the church office at (937) 339-5871. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Free health screenings offered

COVINGTON— A free health fair for all members of the family is being offered by GIVE Medical Ministry, 9 a.m. noon on Saturday, April 14, at the Covington Eagles Hall, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington.

Along with free health screenings and information, a free healthy breakfast, door prizes, an “Ask the Pharmacist” feature, a drug disposal option and a Children’s Health Fair will be offered to those attending.

Contact Tom Downs, GIVE Medical Ministry at give@ginghamsburg.org, 937.473.5195, or 1000 Mote Drive, Covington with questions concerning the health fair.

Chicken potpie dinner at Troy View

TROY — Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy will be offering an old fashion chicken potpie dinner on Saturday, April 14, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Along with the dumplings there will be mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adults pay $8, children 12 to 4 years are $5, children 3 years and under free. Carry outs available.

Brat and sauerkraut supper set

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church will host a bratwurst and sauerkraut supper from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

The menu includes brat or hot dog, green beans or sauerkraut, chunky applesauce, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, pie, beverage. Tickets for adults are $8 and $5 for children under 10. Carry out is available

The church is located at 14 West Walnut St., Tipp City and is handicap accessible.

Marietta Bible College Choir to perform

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church is delighted to welcome the Marietta Bible College Choir back to perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 23. The church is located at 2500 State Route 48.

The choir includes more than 100 students from many different countries, all studying in preparation to return to their home country and start churches to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.