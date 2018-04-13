Religion briefs

TLC offers weekly programs

Troy – True Life Community Church invites the community to services at 10 a.m. every Sunday. The April sermon series is, “When God Doesn’t Make Sense.”

Women’s Life Group will be held Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and Men’s Life Group on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday night programs at 6:30 p.m. include: Jr. Adventurers, Adventurers, TLYOUTH middle school small group study, and life groups.

Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Find them on Facebook or YouTube or visit www.tlctroy.com.

First UCC hosts spaghetti dinner

TROY — The First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 21.

First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving spaghetti, meatballs, marinara sauce, bread, salad bar, applesauce, desserts and beverages.

The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and children 4 and under are free.

Carry-outs will be available. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Marietta Bible College Choir to perform

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church is delighted to welcome the Marietta Bible College Choir back to perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 23. The church is located at 2500 State Route 48.

The choir includes more than 100 students from many different countries, all studying in preparation to return to their home country and start churches to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Churches to host blood drives

MIAMI COUNTY — The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive Monday, April 23, from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

First Presbyterian Church will also host a community blood drive Wednesday, April 25, from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy.

Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Fundraiser dinner planned

PLEASANT HILL — Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church invites the community to their sixth annual spaghetti supper from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. This years’ menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, breadsticks, desserts and drinks.

Donations will be accepted and used to send youth to summer church camp.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 N. Church St., Pleasant Hill, at the corner of Church and Walnut Streets. For more information, please call the church at (937) 676-2802.

Limited seating left for Alps trip

TROY — St. Patrick Church and Collette Travel are planning a trip through the Swiss Alps for September 6-17, 2020.

Limited seating is left for a trip aboard the Glacier Express Train between Zermatt and St. Moritz, as well as a stop in Oberammergau for the famous Passion Play. The original performance dates back to 1634, when the town was spared the Black Plague.

Brochures can be found at St. Patrick Church or contact Pat Smith, (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, for more information.