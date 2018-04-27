Religion briefs

Pancake breakfast today

TIPP CITY — Open Arms Church is offering an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser from 9-11 a.m. today. The proceeds will go to a new church driveway.

Tickets are $3 for children ages 4 to 10 and $7 for everyone else. Kids age 3 and under eat free.

The church is located at 4075 S. Tipp-Cowlesville Road. For more information, contact Heidy Grove at (937) 451-2990.

Spaghetti dinner today

TROY — The First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today.

First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving spaghetti, meatballs, marinara sauce, bread, salad bar, applesauce, desserts and beverages.

The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and children 4 and under are free.

Carry-outs will be available. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Marietta Bible College Choir to perform

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church is delighted to welcome the Marietta Bible College Choir back to perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 23. The church is located at 2500 State Route 48.

The choir includes more than 100 students from many different countries, all studying in preparation to return to their home country and start churches to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Churches to host blood drives

MIAMI COUNTY — The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive Monday, April 23, from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

First Presbyterian Church will also host a community blood drive Wednesday, April 25, from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy.

Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Fundraiser dinner planned

PLEASANT HILL — Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church invites the community to their sixth annual spaghetti supper from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. This years’ menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, breadsticks, desserts and drinks.

Donations will be accepted and used to send youth to summer church camp.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 N. Church St., Pleasant Hill, at the corner of Church and Walnut Streets. For more information, please call the church at (937) 676-2802.

Cove Spring to perform

GERMANTOWN — Cove Spring will perform at the Musician’s Concert of Praise at Germantown United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on April 29. They will perform a variety of music and will be joined by seven other performers.

The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

The church is located at 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, Ohio. For more information, call (937) 855-2102.

TLC offers weekly programs

Troy – True Life Community Church invites the community to services at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Nursery and children’s ministry is available. The April sermon series is, “When God Doesn’t Make Sense.”

Women’s Life Group will be held Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and Men’s Life Group on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday night programs at 6:30 p.m. include: Jr. Adventurers, Adventurers, TLYOUTH middle school small group study, and life groups.

Discipleship Class 401, “Called to Go,” will be held every Wednesday until May 23 at 6:30 p.m. Learn how to express extraordinary opportunities of faith.

Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Find them on Facebook or YouTube or visit www.tlctroy.com.