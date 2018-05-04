Religion briefs

Share A Meal lunch today

TROY — The community is invited to join First United Church of Christ for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others.

The menu includes roast beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, cupcakes and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 as quantities last. The church is located at 120 S. Market St., Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

Tasker to perform

TROY — Betty “Songbird” Tasker will perform at 10:30 a.m. May 13 at God’s Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St., Troy.

First Lutheran offers programs

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church Sunday for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. blended service. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Christian Love Through Bifocals.” There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

An outreach/evangelism meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 6.

A ladies exercise class will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning May 15. This class is open to all ladies, ages and experience.

Bible Studies are on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Grief Support Group meets Tuesday May 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. A staffed nursery is available.

Annual buffet fundraiser May 16

TROY — First United Church of Christ will host its 19th annual all-you-can-eat salad, sandwich and dessert buffet, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 16.

Choose from a variety of homemade salads, sandwiches and desserts at the buffet. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children 8 years old and under. No pre-sale tickets for this lunch, just pay at the door.

This event is hosted by Women’s Fellowship with all proceeds going to community projects.

Scholarship service set

CASSTOWN — The members of Lostcreek United Church of Christ are planning the 2018 Dorothy Kirk Scholarship service for 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 20.

The $1,000 scholarship for 2018 will be awarded to Kaytee Macy, a graduate of Miami East High School this year. She plans to attend Miami University and major in Music Education. Kaytee’s parents are Nancy and Jim Macy of Casstown.

Entertainment for the night we will be featuring The Melody Men Chorus Group from Piqua. They were founded in 1955.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located 2 miles east of Miami East Schools on 7007 Troy-Urbana Road. The public is invited.

TLC offers weekly programs

Troy – True Life Community Church invites the community to services at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Nursery and children’s ministry is available. The May sermon series is, “Parenthood — Explore what God has to say about all things parental.”

Women’s Life Group will be held Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and Men’s Life Group on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday night programs at 6:30 p.m. include: Jr. Adventurers, Adventurers, TLYOUTH middle school small group study, life groups and Discipleship Class 401.

Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Find them on Facebook or YouTube or visit www.tlctroy.com.