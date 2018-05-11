Religion briefs

Tasker to perform

TROY — Betty “Songbird” Tasker will perform at 10:30 a.m. May 13 at Troy Gospel Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St., Troy.

FLC welcomes community

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church Sunday for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. blended service. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Happy People Do a Lot of Praising.” There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. A staffed nursery is available.

Tipp City UMC to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — May is National Military Appreciation Month and Tipp City United Methodist Church will celebrate with a community blood drive Monday, May 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 West Main St., Tipp City.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” t-shirt. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Annual buffet fundraiser May 16

TROY — First United Church of Christ will host its 19th annual all-you-can-eat salad, sandwich and dessert buffet, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 16.

Choose from a variety of homemade salads, sandwiches and desserts at the buffet. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children 8 years old and under. No pre-sale tickets for this lunch, just pay at the door.

This event is hosted by Women’s Fellowship with all proceeds going to community projects.

Scholarship service set

CASSTOWN — The members of Lostcreek United Church of Christ are planning the 2018 Dorothy Kirk Scholarship service for 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 20.

The $1,000 scholarship for 2018 will be awarded to Kaytee Macy, a graduate of Miami East High School this year. She plans to attend Miami University and major in Music Education. Kaytee’s parents are Nancy and Jim Macy of Casstown.

Entertainment for the night we will be featuring The Melody Men Chorus Group from Piqua. They were founded in 1955.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located 2 miles east of Miami East Schools on 7007 Troy-Urbana Road. The public is invited.

TLC plans weekly programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the community to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Nursery and children’s ministry is available. May Sermon Series: “Parenthood – Explore what God has to say about all things parental.”

Wednesday night programs at 6:30 p.m. include: Jr. Adventurers, Adventurers, TLYOUTH Middle School Small Group Study, Life Groups, and Discipleship Class 401.

Men’s Life Group meets at 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Please check us out on Facebook or YouTube. Website: www.tlctroy.com