Religion briefs

Scholarship service set

CASSTOWN — The members of Lostcreek United Church of Christ are planning the 2018 Dorothy Kirk Scholarship service for 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 20.

The $1,000 scholarship for 2018 will be awarded to Kaytee Macy, a graduate of Miami East High School this year. She plans to attend Miami University and major in Music Education. Kaytee’s parents are Nancy and Jim Macy of Casstown.

Entertainment for the night we will be featuring The Melody Men Chorus Group from Piqua. They were founded in 1955.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located 2 miles east of Miami East Schools on 7007 Troy-Urbana Road. The public is invited.

FLC to celebrate baptisms, confirmation

TROY — All are welcome to join First Lutheran Church Sunday for its 8:30 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. blended service. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Transformed.” There is always a special message for children during the worship services and Sunday school will be offered for all ages.

The Rite of Affirmation of Baptism/ Confirmation of FLC’s young members will be celebrated at the 8:30 a.m. service.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. A staffed nursery is available.

Annual Memorial Day luncheon set

CASSTOWN — Casstown United Methodist Church will host its 59th annual Memorial Day luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

The menu includes a variety of sandwiches (barbecued pork, shredded chicken, ham and hot dogs), assorted salads and assorted desserts, ice cream and beverages. All items sold a la carte. Carry-out available.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 102 Center St. in Casstown, on the corner of Center and Washington Streets. For more information, call (937) 339-4828.

TLC plans weekly programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the community to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Nursery and children’s ministry is available. The May sermon series is, “Parenthood.”

At the 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival on June 2 and 3, TLC will have a large welcoming area for families with children below the levee, down by the river. There will be free inflatable jumpies, face painting, children’s play area, baby changing area, and a rest area with chairs and tents.

Wednesday night programs at 6:30 p.m. include: Jr. Adventurers, Adventurers, TLYOUTH Middle School Small Group Study, Life Groups, and Discipleship Class 401.

Men’s Life Group will be held on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m.

Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Please check us out on Facebook or YouTube. Website: www.tlctroy.com