Religion briefs

FLC begins summer schedule

TROY — This Holy Trinity Sunday, First Lutheran Church begins its summer worship schedule. One worship service will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon, “An Incomparable Celebration Of Eternal Joy”

A stewardship seminar is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

Annual Memorial Day luncheon set

CASSTOWN — Casstown United Methodist Church will host its 59th annual Memorial Day luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 28.

The menu includes a variety of sandwiches (barbecued pork, shredded chicken, ham and hot dogs), assorted salads and assorted desserts, ice cream and beverages. All items sold a la carte. Carry-out available.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 102 Center St. in Casstown, on the corner of Center and Washington Streets. For more information, call (937) 339-4828.

Vacation Bible School offered

COVINGTON — “Shipwrecked — Recued by Jesus” is Stillwater Community Church’s 2018 Vacation Bible School. The program is set for June 4-8 from 9-11:30 a.m. and will feature fun activities for kids.

For more information and registration, visit Stillwater Community Church on Facebook. The church is located at 7900 W. Sugar Grove Road, Covington.

TLC plans weekly programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the community to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Nursery and children’s ministry is available. The May sermon series is, “Parenthood.”

At the 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival on June 2 and 3, TLC will have a large welcoming area for families with children below the levee, down by the river. There will be free inflatable jumpies, face painting, children’s play area, baby changing area, and a rest area with chairs and tents.

Wednesday night programs at 6:30 p.m. include: Jr. Adventurers, Adventurers, TLYOUTH Middle School Small Group Study, Life Groups, and Discipleship Class 401.

Men’s Life Group will be held on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m.

Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Please check us out on Facebook or YouTube. Website: www.tlctroy.com

Ice cream social set

BRADFORD — The public is invited to a homemade ice cream social from 5-7 p.m. at Greenville Creek Christian Church, 5110 Buckneck Road, Bradford.

The menu includes four flavors of ice cream — vanilla, pineapple, strawberry and chocolate — as well as hot doges, ham, sloppy joes and chicken sandwiches. There will also be cake, pie and drinks.