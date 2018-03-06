State briefs

Court grants DNA testing results to condemned killer

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing a condemned killer of two fuller access to DNA testing of a cigarette butt his attorneys say could determine his innocence.

Death row inmate Tyrone Noling was convicted of the 1990 double murder in Portage County in northeastern Ohio of Bearnhardt and Cora Hartig, both 81.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Tuesday in favor of providing Noling’s attorneys the DNA profile from tests on the cigarette butt found at the scene.

Noling’s attorneys argue the profile could help them match the DNA to other suspects.

Lead attorney Brian Howe said Tuesday that lawyers are continuing their efforts to exonerate Noling of a crime he didn’t commit.

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci (vih-LOO’-chee) says the cigarette butt’s relevance has been repeatedly disproven.

Boy, 8, shoots sister, mom went back to work

ASHLAND — An 8-year-old boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl’s injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and returned to work, leaving the children alone again, a prosecutor said.

Alyssa Edwards, 27, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland.

Her attorney, Donald Wick, said Tuesday that he had just received the case and couldn’t yet comment.

An arraignment is scheduled Wednesday. She tearfully appeared for court Monday via video and said that there was no information that a magistrate needed to consider before he set her bond at $30,000, The Ashland Times-Gazette reported .

Edwards took the girl to a hospital hours after the shooting, Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell said, and the hospital contacted police.

The 4-year-old girl was stable Monday at a children’s hospital in Cleveland. Her injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, said Ashland County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Carl Richert said.

The 8-year-old boy was in the custody of children’s services.

The rifle was kept in a gun locker with other firearms, and the boy knew how to open the locker if it was locked, Tunnell said.

Police: Man rapes daughter, fathers her children

CINCINNATI — Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that police say the man assaulted his daughter several times a month from when she was 10 until she left home at 25.

Hamilton County court records show he was indicted on 23 counts of rape and 18 counts of sexual battery. The man’s wife is charged with two counts of felony complicity.

Court documents show the victim has two children, ages 2 and 7. Prosecutors say genetic testing indicates the father is a close relative.

The man’s attorney, Brad Fox, said Tuesday the case is in its early stages and he’s still investigating.