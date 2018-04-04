State briefs

High winds, flooding leave damage

GROVE CITY — Authorities have been rescuing people from their homes and cars who’ve been stranded by flooding in western and central Ohio in the aftermath of three tornadoes.

Firefighters in Fairfield County near Lancaster shuttled out at least a dozen people early Wednesday after neighborhoods were surrounded by several feet of water.

In the Springfield area, crews rescued a woman trapped in her car by high water and a man who came to help after she drove around a road closed sign.

The flooding follows strong winds that knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says investigators Wednesday concluded a tornado with estimated wind speeds of 100-110 mph caused damage in Grove City just south of Columbus. Two tornadoes hit between Dayton and Springfield.

Mom: Teen charged in shooting was defending self

NEWARK (AP) — Ohio authorities say a 17-year-old boy shot and killed his stepfather, while his mother says the shooting was in self-defense.

Adrian Kramer has been charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Aaron Cusick.

The teen’s mother said Tuesday in a Newark courtroom that her son was defending himself and that his stepfather was trying to kill him.

Crystal Cusick says her husband had also attempted to attack her and her younger son. Kramer’s attorney argues the shooting was likely in self-defense, noting Aaron Cusick’s previous convictions on assault and domestic violence charges.

Prosecutors are seeking to try Kramer as an adult. Aaron Cusick died at the scene of the shooting Monday night.

Another hearing is scheduled for April 23.

Youth baseball league raffling guns

CANTON — An Ohio youth baseball league is raffling off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and other guns for a fundraiser to reduce registration fees.

The East Canton Youth Baseball Association also will raffle off a bolt-action hunting rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a handgun during the league’s youth picture day on April 29, according to The Repository . It’s the fifth year the league has held a gun raffle.

The AR-15, a civilian version of a U.S. military rifle, has drawn national attention in recent weeks because it was the same type of gun used in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 people.

Youth organizations across the country are holding raffles for the military rifle, including ones in Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California and Nebraska.

A plan to have third-graders sell raffle tickets for the weapon in Missouri to benefit their baseball team has received heavy backlash. The organizer responded in a Facebook post saying they are not forcing any of the boys to sell the rifle.

Baseball league president David Spencer said families aren’t required to sell raffle tickets. He said winners pick up their weapons at a gun store and are subject to background checks.

Spencer said the association expects to generate between $1,500 and $2,000.