State briefs

Butter sculpture features athletes, chocolate milk

COLUMBUS (AP) — A butter sculpture at this year’s Ohio State Fair includes the traditional cow and calf along with four student-athletes and a 6-foot-tall (1.8-meter-tall) bottle colored to look like chocolate milk.

The American Dairy Association Mideast says the sculpture unveiled Tuesday salutes chocolate milk as the official drink of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

It’s the first time the butter sculpture has included color. Cocoa was added for the bottle.

The bottle stands among four athletes representing football, tennis, softball and soccer.

The dairy association says five sculptors spent about 500 hours creating the display, which is made from about 2,000 pounds (900 kilograms) of butter.

The fair opens Wednesday in Columbus.

Pair finally meet after 3 years of excuses on Tinder

NEW YORK — Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.

Josh Avsec posted the correspondence to Twitter this month and Tinder offered to send him and Michelle Arendas on an overdue date to a city of their choosing.

The Kent State University students hugged and smiled as they met Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” before heading to the Hawaiian island of Maui.

They’d gone months between Tinder responses, replying with tongue-in-cheek excuses like “sorry my phone died” or “was in the shower.”

On the program, Avsec said his sister met her fiance on Tinder. To which, Arendas replied with a smile: “No pressure!”

Previous fire marshal’s deputy promoted

REYNOLDSBURG — Ohio’s chief deputy state fire marshal has become the state’s top fire official.

The Department of Commerce says Jeff Hussey is the new state fire marshal, a job he had filled on an interim basis for the past couple of months. He succeeds Larry Flowers, who retired in May after six years in that role.

Hussey is a retired Granville fire chief who previously worked at the Mifflin Township Fire Department.

His new appointment took effect Sunday. He’s scheduled to have a formal swearing-in ceremony on Aug. 8 at the fire marshal’s office in Reynoldsburg, east of Columbus.

The division is responsible for fire safety education, regulation, investigation and enforcement and training firefighters.

2 photographers arrested on top of bridge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two thrill-seeking photographers who climbed to the top Philadelphia’s nearly 400-foot-tall Ben Franklin Bridge were arrested early Tuesday because they set off motion detectors during their ascent, officials said.

The pair, who wore all black clothing and carried backpacks full of camera gear, surrendered when a rescue team surrounded them atop one of the bridge’s towers around 1 a.m., said John Hanson, CEO of Delaware River Port Authority, the agency that operates the bridge connecting downtown Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.

He identified the climbers as Martin J. Romero-Clark, of New York City, and Andrew Lillibridge, of Toledo, Ohio. A search of their social media profiles shows multiple high-altitude images from around the world, including pictures from the tops of other bridges.

Hanson said they got to the top of the tower via the structure’s suspension cables.

Romero-Clark and Lillibridge were charged with multiple felonies, Hanson said. Attempts to reach them through Facebook messages and by phone were unsuccessful. It was not immediately clear if they had hired attorneys.

The road and the rail line that run along the bridge were closed off for more than an hour-and-a-half, Hanson said, adding that he couldn’t recall another time when someone climbed to the top of the Ben Franklin Bridge to shoot photos.

More than 100,000 vehicles drive over the 91-year-old bridge every day, according to the port authority.