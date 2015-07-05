State briefs

WWII vet receives medals

TOLEDO (AP) — A 101-year-old World War II veteran has received long overdue medals honoring his service during the war at a ceremony in northwest Ohio.

The (Toledo) Blade reports that former Army Pvt. Horace Appleby earned the Silver Star for saving a fellow soldier’s life in 1945. But he didn’t receive that medal or nine others until this past week when U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur presented them to him in Toledo.

The Democratic congresswoman from Ohio presented the Toledo man with the Silver Star and the Bronze Star among other medals.

Appleby’s great-niece found out about his awards when she inquired about his personnel records.

But Appleby said he just did what he had to do.

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native was drafted in 1941 and served in North Africa and Europe.

City awaiting decision on Jeep production

TOLEDO — City leaders in Toledo still are waiting to find out if Jeep Wrangler production will stay in its longtime home.

The CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had said last year that he expected a decision by the end of June.

The automaker is considering moving the Wrangler assembly line out of Toledo so it can be made with a partial aluminum body. CEO Sergio Marchionne has said the challenges of keeping the Wrangler in Toledo include the cost of reconfiguring their current plant.

City officials tell The Blade (http://bit.ly/1FVXE6l ) newspaper that they don’t know when an announcement will be made.

Jeeps have been made in Toledo almost continuously since the 1940s.

Toledo officials have given Fiat Chrysler an incentives package as part of their effort to keep the Wrangler.

Meerkats debut in outdoor exhibit

CINCINNATI — Six meerkats have debuted in an outdoor exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The meerkats from Disney’s Animal Kingdom have moved into the zoo’s Africa exhibit. The mammals are members of the mongoose family and are known for their upright posture and tennis-match-style head turns they use to scan their surroundings. Zoo officials say meerkats tend to be skittish and often hide in holes to protect themselves from predators and heat.

Meerkats are found in Africa. They live in tight-knit social groups and use various calls and purrs to alert each other when incoming prey is spotted. Meerkats eat everything from insects and lizards to birds and fruit.

The new meerkat exhibit features a pop-up bubble that allows zoo visitors to get a rare, up close view of the animals.