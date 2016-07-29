Sales tax holiday helps families save

The back-to-school shopping season is a busy and often costly time of year for many Ohio families. I’m pleased to announce that the state of Ohio has once again designated the first weekend in August as Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday in an effort to help parents and families stretch their dollars a little further as they gear up for another school year.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7, families can take advantage of this tax-free shopping weekend when purchasing select items, which are often combined with additional discounts. Both shoppers and retailers are sure to benefit from this savings opportunity.

All shoes and clothing priced less than $75 will again be exempt from state and local sales and use taxes during this period as well as school supplies and instructional materials priced at $20 or less. Online vendors are also required to waive local and state sales taxes on designated items during the three-day tax holiday.

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday is scheduled to provide optimal savings for parents, families and educators during what we all know can be a costly time of year. This temporary relief from sales taxes is meant to ease the burden for families and to ensure that students have the items necessary to succeed in the classroom.

Ohioans saved approximately $3.3 million on back-to-school items during the three-day period last year, resulting in a 6.48 percent boost in statewide retail sales in August 2015. Counties located along state lines fared even better, averaging nearly an 11 percent increase in county sales tax collections.

This sales tax holiday will benefit everyone. Working families will get some relief during this expensive time of year as they outfit their growing children with new clothes and supplies, teachers will be able to stretch their classroom dollars a little further and our local retailers will experience increased sales.

By lowering taxes, cutting red tape and improving Ohio’s business climate, we have been able to create more than 428,000 new private sector jobs in our state since January 2011. My colleagues and I remain committed to lowering the tax burden for all Ohioans, and we hope that Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday will allow you and your family to stretch your money a little further during this hectic and expensive time of year.

By State Sen. Bill Beagle Guest columnist

Sen. Bill Beagle serves the people of Ohio’s 5th Senate District, which includes Miami and Preble counties as well as portions of Montgomery and Darke Counties. Learn more at www.OhioSenate.gov/Beagle.

