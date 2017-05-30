Tipp Legion installs officers

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post No. 586 installed the 2017 slate of officers on Wednesday, May 24 at the post home, 377 N. Third St.

Bob Steggemann was installed as the incoming commander and is charged with overseeing the success of the programs undertaken by the post during the coming year.

Don Williams the out-going commander was congratulated on the post successes during his year as commander.

Ken Williams was installed as the first vice commander. He is responsible to work with the post membership and to aid the commander with the successful completion of the programs.

The post adjutant, Frank March was installed and charged with the responsibility of effective administration of the post. Harlan Purves was installed as the post finance officer and is responsible for the success of the post financial policy and annual budget.

The post chaplain, Jim Vaughn, was installed and given the responsibility of the Post spiritual leadership. Jim Clark was installed as the post historian. He is responsible for preserving and compiling the records of the post for future generations.

John Vanscoy, Tom Tucker and Jim Williams were installed as the Post House Committee. They are charged with the operation of the post social room, which provides some of the funds that help to ensure all programs and charitable donations will continue to be successfully completed.

Commander Bob Steggemann presented the newly installed officers to the membership. He indicated that with the aid of these officers, he expects to have a very successful year.