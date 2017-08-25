It’s Back to School mayhem

This week, local kids donned their new school clothes and headed back inside the classrooms for another year behind the desk.

For parents like me, Tuesday was like Christmas in August.

I stayed up late trying to get everything put together. Instead of wrapping gifts, I was busy wrestling with plastic-encased school supplies. Why are scissors sold in plastic packaging that requires scissors to unwrap? They are just scissors! They aren’t the key to the city! I bet that’s easier to get than opening these plastic cartridges.

And just like Christmas Day, Evan woke me up at 6:30 a.m., not because he was excited about starting eighth grade (*gulp*), but because he was frantically searching for the rest of his school supplies.

He couldn’t find his calculator. What teacher makes their kids use a calculator on the first day? What kid is worried about a calculator on the first day of school?

Mine.

I tried to get ahead of the curve ball from last spring and just keep everything in his backpack from seventh grade.

He searched containers of pens and pencils. He looked through baskets and drawers.

Finally, I rolled out of bed and stumbled to his closet. Yep. It was right where I put it last spring. In his old backpack.

I won the First Day of School geocache — with my eyes closed.

We had a few minutes of down time before heading out the door when my phone rang. No one ever calls me that early. Here, my neighbor Tory’s son had missed the bus on the very first day of school. That wasn’t any problem since I shuttle Evan to school in the mornings and he rides the bus in the afternoons.

So we Ubered Devan to school on the first day. It made for a more enjoyable first day ride. I tried to tell the boys that I was going to park the car and walk them across the drive to class and hold their hands. They weren’t amused.

Anyhow, everyone survived their first day. Evan gave me my own batch of homework, which included about 1,000 pages of forms I had to fill out in order for him to graduate in five years. I thought educators were big on recycling? How about just one paper that asks if there’s any changes from the year before? Check Yes. Check No. And I only have one set of forms to fill out … I feel for those with multiples!

Thankfully, I was counting my blessings as I was filling out the required school medical form. I didn’t have any boxes to check for any allergies or medical conditions. It truly is a blessing.

Yet, I couldn’t help myself when the blank space inquired, “The space below is provided for you to list any additional information concerning your child’s health or medical conditions of which the school staff should be aware.”

And so I thought I would be truthful and honest and responded: “Can be dramatic. A paper cut could be fatal.”

Hey, they asked.

Cheers to a happy, healthy school year, folks!

By Melanie Yingst TDN Columnist

“Twin” Melanie Yingst appears weekly in the Troy Daily News. She has a standing bet in Vegas of the number of phone calls she’ll receive from the principal this year.

