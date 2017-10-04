Support the future of Troy City Schools

Since my election to the Troy City Board of Education, I have work diligently to continue to improve the educational opportunities of all students in our school district. This includes the maintenance and updating of our nine buildings, hiring and approving the appointment of administrators and staff and adopting new programs and curriculum for the benefit of our students. Our student performance continues to rise and our facilities are well maintained but, the fact is, our buildings are very old.

Troy City Schools now has an opportunity to receive financial assistance from the Ohio Facilities Commission. Provided we meet minimum standards, the OFCC will contribute 33 percent to the construction of new facilities. We have met with our educational team, business leaders and hosted a series of community meetings and have determined our most critical needs are the age and condition of our seven elementary buildings. We have placed a 4.61-mill bond and maintenance levy on the November ballot to construct two buildings to replace the current seven schools that average over 70 years old and initiate some improvements to our high school. Partnering with the OFCC, we will receive $1 for every $2 we invest into this project.

To build two buildings on separate sites would be more costly (acquisition and development) than building both facilities on a single campus. The Board was very fortunate to be able to secure an option to purchase 58.67 acres of land in the southwest quadrant of our district. This land is well positioned to serve both current and future growth within our district and is a good balance to the location of our Junior High and High School in the northeast quadrant. Most recently the Board, with input from the community, agreed to designate one building for primary (pre-K through 2nd) and the second intermediate building to house 3rd through 6th grade. Final designs and construction drawings cannot be completed until we secure the approval of our bond levy and matching funds from the State. I am asking for your support.

Now the conversation begins. Why did we select the land at State Route 55? Based on the purchase price, we will have more dollars to invest in two new buildings, constructing state of the art facilities for all of our elementary students. The buildings will be energy efficient with on demand features including air conditioning, handicap accessibility and safety. The land required limited our options.

To purchase multiple properties would have been more costly and taken dollars away from our construction budget. By consolidating both buildings on a single campus we will have roughly $3.5 million dollars available to make much needed infrastructure improvements to our high school, including updating our electrical service and begin to retrofit air conditioning and replace the over 50 year old heating system. If not here, where?

While there is an emotional attachment to neighborhood schools, we must recognize the ineffectiveness of having multiple facilities creating mini districts where some buildings may participate in a special program or field trip while other buildings cannot. As a school district we will be able to standardize the class size for every student in every grade and provide the diversity of programs for all of our students. We become one school district, the Troy City School District.

Based on the limitations of the School District’s ability to borrow money, we would not have ample funding to support constructing more than two buildings. By housing all students of a particular grade within a single building, we assure every student equal opportunities to participate in the many programs and special services while allowing our teachers to work together to provide each of our children the best possible education.

The trend in education today is to consolidate facilities to maximize the programs available and offer the highest quality educational experience for our students. Each building will have a student population that is less than the number of students attending Troy High School. The number of teachers and administrators will be comparable to the staff we presently have. Troy has long been committed to providing strong, effective leadership and we will continue meeting this pledge. Our annual operating cost, including air conditioning, safety provisions and on-site parking, for the two buildings will be similar to the dollars currently spent for the seven old buildings. As a district, we will save money currently spent to service the structural and operational deteriorating obligations of the older buildings.

Again, I ask for your support, but more importantly, if you have an opinion, let’s stay focused on the goal; “What is in the best interest of our children?” and “What will allow the Troy School District to continue to offer the best educational opportunities for all of our students?” For more information visit our website; www.futureoftroyschools.com or contact myself or any of the Board members.

Doug Trostle, President Troy City Board of Education

