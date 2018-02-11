Human rights and human wrongs

Evilness and goodness walked together at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Kim Jong-un, dictator of North Korea, decided his team could walk in the opening ceremony at PyeongChang. It wasn’t a gesture of goodwill—evil in the flesh manipulates for the sake of evil. And North and South Korea agreed to a joint female ice hockey team for the 2018 Games. Surely, South Korean President Moon Jae-in knows the weasel is in the chicken coop—with a nuclear missile.

The hater of humanity did not send his sister, Kim Yo Jong, to extend an olive branch—evil in the flesh does not care about human rights, human dignity, or human life. She is a pawn along with the other citizens in North Korea. Ask the 31,000 defectors over the last 60 years from North Korea about the deadly regime.

The North Korea athletes have been brainwashed and bamboozled by a sinister megalomaniac since birth and beyond. Evilness does not care about unity, harmony, or peace.

Evil tortured and beat Otto Warmbier, an American citizen from Cincinnati, Ohio, who later died from brain damage. Otto’s father, Fred, attended the 2018 Games as a guest of Vice President Mike Pence. Why? The world needs another reminder of the sinister megalomaniac’s brutality — Kim Jong-un regime killed Fred’s son. I applaud the Warmbier family for their courage and my mother’s heart aches for Cindy.

According to Humans Rights Watch, “A 2014 United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) report on human rights in North Korea stated that systematic, widespread, and gross human rights violations committed by the government included murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortion, and other sexual violence, and constituted crimes against humanity.”

Furthermore, “On December 9, 2016 … the UN Security Council put North Korea’s egregious human rights violations record on its formal agenda as a threat to international peace and security.”

I agree with the Vice President and the Second Lady for not plastering fake smiles and interacting with Kim Yo Jong and the North Korean delegation at the Games. Why pretend and shake hands with Kim Jong-un puppets? Why break bread with a country that has Intercontinental ballistic missiles aimed at South Korea and the USA?

World powers have a history of using economic sanctions with North Korea, but the development of the nuclear arsenal continues. Kim Jong-un has greedy pockets, but evil does not compromise. Other countries must stay unified with the U.S. to revoke the despot’s dynasty of nuclear threats and human rights violations.

China, North Korea’s supporter and world buffer for Kim Jong-un, is standing on the sidelines. But, communist countries stick together. One alternative is to recognize North Korea as a country with nuclear weapons, but again, do you make a deal with the devil?

Kim Jong-un comes from generations of political bullies who do not back down. And President Trump’s strategy to use verbal force with this bully of oppression is not working. So, please stop tweeting. Question: what will happen when the 2018 Olympic Games end and the temporarily truce is over? If past behavior predicts future behavior, then Kim Jong-un will resume missile testing.

The Korean War began in 1950, when communist North Korea invaded South Korea and it ended in 1953. Prior, President Dwight Eisenhower had hinted of the use of U.S. nuclear weapons. But now, North Korea has nuclear weapons as well. A nuclear World War III is not an option — hopefully.

The U.S. military toppled the deadly regime of Saddam Hussein and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. During WWII the U.S. detonated atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki—the only use of nuclear weapons in the history of warfare. Nonetheless,

Kim Jong-un is not fazed and continues his arsenal buildup, but international experts doubt he has developed nuclear warheads small enough to fit on missiles — at least not yet.

Could Kim Yo Jong be trying to turn South Korea against the United States? A narcissist actually believes he is smarter than others and a megalomaniac believes he should be the sole ruler of the world. The Merriam Webster dictionary defines megalomania as “a delusional mental illness that is marked by feelings of personal omnipotence and grandeur.” Vocabulary.com Dictionary says “A megalomaniac is a pathological egotist.”

Kim Jong-un succeeded his father Kim Jong-il, North Korea’s dictator from 1994 to 2011. He is the grandson of Kim Il-sung who was the country’s leader from 1948 to 1994. Kim Il-sung’s reign was known for mass executions and prison camps for his opposition. “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely,” declared Lord Acton.

Evil makes a poisonous dance partner for Good.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D, is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She resides in Scioto County, Ohio. For more, visit melissamartinchildrensauthor.com.

