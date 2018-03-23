Councilman supports George Lovett

To the Editor:

This May, Republican voters will choose a new individual to represent the 80th district in the Ohio House of Representatives. In this particular election, the voters have many potential candidates to choose from, but there is one that is clearly addressing the most pivotal issue facing Ohio and our own communities: the heroin epidemic.

George Lovett is not only talking about this issue, he has played a pivotal role in concrete efforts to address this issue right here in Darke and Miami counties. He has not only been personally touched by this epidemic, but through his efforts on the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, he has been a champion of One Wellness Place. One Wellness Place is going to be a state-of-the-art facility where individuals can get the help they need in an environment where many of the agencies that provide treatment will be under one roof. The enhanced collaboration between agencies will drive better outcomes for those needing help and also create efficiencies that will save money. This is an example of the kind of common sense leadership we need in Columbus.

More than just his work on the heroin epidemic, George brings experience as the former mayor of Tipp City. He understands the economic drivers of our state are the small towns and cities that provide economic opportunities for our residents; we can’t have a strong, thriving state if we don’t have strong, thriving communities.

I encourage my fellow voters to cast their vote for our next state representative for George Lovett.

— William Lutz

Troy

NOTE: Lutz is an at-large city council member in the City of Troy.