Climate change: The war worth fighting

By Keiran Williams

Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest summit on the continent of Africa has lost 85 percent of its total ice coverage from 1912 to 2011. Many scientists predict that all of the ice coverage on Mt. Kilimanjaro could be gone as early as the year 2020, two years from the writing of this article.

For the readers of this in the United States, these effects are not only seen in Africa. You should worry about where the next dramatic change will occur. But not only should you worry, you should take action. We are in a state right now where we must be reactive to help slow these processes down before we allow for the destruction of an entire species, ecosystem or even civilization.

Climate change is a topic that is dealt with very differently around the world. In Europe for example, several countries have decided to combat global warming by attacking the problem at one of the biggest sources, greenhouse gases. The burning of coal and other fossil fuels releases an emission into the atmosphere that has acquired the common name of “greenhouse gases”. These gases are very harmful for our environment. They act as the roof of a greenhouse, thus the name. The sun shines down onto earth and warms the Earth. Extra heat reflects off of Earth and rises into the atmosphere. These gases trap the air before it has a chance to leave Earth, thus warming the Earth further. This has a negative effect on the Earth and it’s life at a rate that is worsening exponentially.

Unfortunately, the United States is responsible for roughly 15 percent of the total world CO2 emissions in 2013. The only country to produce more was China, who also had a 23.1 percent increase in their population compared to the US. The solution to this issue must be found quickly so that we ensure the preservation of a world just as lovely and flourishing as we had.

The best solution in my opinion is to restructure the way that our nation uses power. Several other European nations have started taking steps toward renewable energy. Sweden for instance creates 53.9 percent of its power through renewable sources according to a study conducted by CNBC representatives. This compares to other European nations such as Finland (39.3 percent) and Latvia (37.6 percent).

The United States does not come close to these numbers, only generating 9.9 percent of our power through renewable means. We as humans in this country are not doing our civic duty to preserve the Earth that we have enjoyed for years. We are being selfish towards the generations to come after us, leaving a potential pile of lifeless rubble, or an Earth so polluted that we cannot drink the fresh water in our streams. It is time to take action as humans. We need to push towards renewable energy.

I as a citizen of this nation would like to ask my fellow neighbors to call for the betterment of the environment that we all have to share. Push for Big Business to release its chokehold on the power industry. I suggest funding for renewable energy in the forms of wind turbines, geothermal heat pumps and solar power. Why can’t we invest more money into the Great Plains to make The Great Wind Farm? Why can’t we invest more money into Alaska in order to heat their buildings with Geothermal ductwork? Why can’t we invest more money into the Western Deserts so that we can construct The Desert Mirror that powers cities for miles? Why can’t we invest more money into saving our home?

Keiran Williams is a senior at Troy High School who participated in the dual enrollment program partnered with Edison State Community College.

