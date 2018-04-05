Turning the tide against floods

My father was a man who was attracted to the water. He grew up on East Water Street in Troy right behind the Great Miami River. He could recollect with some degree of factual accuracy and some degree of family mythology important times the river became more than what was bargained for. Now, my father wasn’t around for the 1913 flood, but I am sure he heard firsthand accounts from his relatives of those early spring days that was our community’s largest disaster.

After the rains we just encountered, I was wondering what my father would think. I remember as a kid, he would drive me and my younger brother around during these high water events in his old brown Chevrolet pickup truck, in which standing water from curb-to-curb was no challenge. These days were special since they were so infrequent.

But now it seems that these flooding events occur almost quarterly. Perhaps some of it is due to the fact that when it rains these days, it rains. Forget about the arguments for and against climate change, I am just going by my own observations. Rain events these days seem to be longer and more intense. It’s not an uncommon occurrence to get two or three inches of rain in a day anymore. Flooding seems to be a more common occurrence.

Fortunately for us, the National Weather Service tracks such events like floods and they even do it right here in Miami County. In Troy, the National Weather Service has a flood gauge right near the Railroad Bridge off of East Water Street.

This past rain event caused the Great Miami River to crest at 14.88 feet here in Troy. According to the National Weather Service, anything over 14 feet is considered flood stage. At this point, some of the low-lying roads along the river start to flood as the river goes out of its banks.

Well, I was a bit surprised to learn that the 14.88 foot-crest was the 10th highest level the river has ever reached since 1958. And while 10th highest seems impressive, you may even be more fascinated by the fact that of the 10 highest river levels recorded over the last 60 years, six of these events, yes six, have happened since 2000. Twice in March 2011, the river exceeded 15 feet; once in January 2005, the river was at 15.66 feet; in July 2003, the river was at 16.08; feet and the greatest depth measured in the last 60 years occurred in December 2013 at 16.58 feet.

We can take comfort in the fact that the heart of our community is served by a 22-foot levee that has protected the city since that disastrous flood 105 years ago. The engineers and builders of that levee system, along with the entire series of dams built by the Miami Conservancy District, worked hard to build a regional flood protection system that would prevent disastrous floods in the future. And for the most part, the flood prevention measures have worked admirably.

But, as our communities have grown, there are areas that have been developed along floodplains where low-lying areas and streams can quickly bring floods. And it is in these areas where a 16-foot flood can be destructive and cause damage, just like a 22-foot flood. To illustrate the fact, the Pew Charitable Trust discovered that in Ohio, nearly 314,000 people live within a 100-year flood plain. The same group found that there are also 352 critical buildings in these same floodplains that would cost an estimated $28.5 billion to replace if they were destroyed.

Our communities have always depended on the river. Early settlers needed it for trade and commerce. Even today, the Great Miami River provides recreational and sporting opportunities. But as we have seen, our flooding events are occurring with more intensity and more frequency. And these events are going to put more strain on public budget, both locally, statewide and nationally as they occur. Collectively, we spend more to recover from floods rather than preventing them. With weather these days, perhaps it’s time to stop that trend.

William “Bill” Lutz Contributing Columnist

William “Bill” Lutz is executive director of The New Path Inc. He can be reached at blutz@ginghamsburg.org.

