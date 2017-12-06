Editorial roundup

The Akron Beacon Journal, Dec. 3

The indictment of Michael Flynn resonated as expected on Friday, a former national security adviser and head of defense intelligence pleading guilty to one felony count of lying to the FBI. …

The turn of events is striking in view of Flynn at the podium of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland fanning, and joining, the chants of “lock her up,” Hillary Clinton, of course. Now he faces up to five years in prison.

That time could shrink dramatically if Flynn proves forthcoming about “any and all matters” related to the investigation led by Robert Mueller, the special counsel looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. …

Which is too bad, in a significant way. The Flynn deal amounts to another episode that reinforces the need for a top-notch, fully equipped, bipartisan commission to investigate and report on the Russian intervention. It would be in the mold of the 9/11 commission following the ghastly terrorist attacks. That is the kind of complete narrative necessary to help in reaching a shared understanding.

Online: http://bit.ly/2A2XYdx

The Columbus Dispatch, Dec. 4

While Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s ties to Wall Street haunted his bid for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, it has proved quite useful for Ohioans.

The governor cut ties with Wells Fargo & Co. a year ago October, back when it was caught opening millions of phony accounts without customers’ knowledge.

Kasich froze for a year the state’s dealings under his authority with the bank, including future state debt offerings and financial-services contracts initiated by state agencies. This also excluded Wells Fargo from participating in debt offerings by the Ohio Public Facilities Commission.

This past October, Kasich remained squeamish about Wells Fargo’s sales practices and extended his ban through next April. He reportedly was unconvinced the internal culture — of greed and graft — had been repaired and opted to keep Wells Fargo on ice.

Some might say Kasich had great instincts. A week ago, came a new disclosure: Wells Fargo bankers were overcharging hundreds of clients on foreign-exchange fees to reap bonuses, then lied when customers raised questions, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Kasich isn’t psychic; he’s experienced; he spent nearly eight years as an investment banker with Lehman Brothers. …

Kasich was too low on the totem pole to have had any control over Lehman’s shaky practices, but he certainly came away wiser.

Online: http://bit.ly/2A3i9YN