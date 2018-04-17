EDITORIAL ROUNDUP

The Marietta Times, April 10

If you want an idea of the magnitude of the privacy scandal involving Facebook, consider this: There are about 117 million households in the United States, according to the Census Bureau.

As many as 87 million people, most in this country, had personal data collected by Facebook accessed by Cambridge Analytica, Facebook admitted last week. The information allegedly was used to benefit political candidates, including President Donald Trump.

…

Lost in the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal is the fact most social media operations rely on data mining for their profits. They collect information about users and sell it to marketing firms, among others.

Facebook appears to be attempting to clean up its act — to an extent. It will provide users with more information about data collection and more opportunities to opt out of it.

But the bottom line is that invading privacy in ways small and large keeps some social media companies in business. Users ignore that at their peril.

Online: https://bit.ly/2qtbyiC

___

The Cleveland Plain-Dealer, April 11

Compensating the wrongfully imprisoned isn’t a novelty in Ohio. Ohio’s spending on such settlements has averaged about $2.73 million a year over the last eight years, according to Legislative Service Commission data.

It’s an important corrective to prosecutorial misconduct, forensic errors or simple human mistakes that can land the wrong person in prison — sometimes for years. But Ohio’s current system has sprung loopholes.

That’s why the Ohio House should pass a bipartisan bill aimed at making sure that those wrongfully imprisoned are justly compensated.

Last month, a House committee voted 10-1 to approve House Bill 411, co-sponsored by state Reps. Bill Seitz, a conservative Republican from suburban Cincinnati, and Emilia Sykes, an Akron Democrat. That sets up a possible floor vote.

The Seitz-Sykes bill is opposed by a number of prosecutors on the grounds it may grant compensation for prosecutorial errors even when guilt remains possible.

…

But Seitz doesn’t see things that way: “I shake my head at the idea that, ‘Oh, well, this is money for criminals.’” Seitz told Cleveland.com’s Jackie Borchardt. “They’re only criminals because the government failed its constitutional duty.”

…

Seitz is correct. HB 411 is a matter of justice. It deserves House passage — now.

Online: https://bit.ly/2v8b4E5

___

The Canton Repository, April 11

Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise an entity called the Compassion Fatigue Awareness Project exists, or that it can be found at the website CompassionFatigue.org.

Signs of our times.

Compassion fatigue defines the toll — physical, mental and emotional — that workers in various care-related fields experience as they “struggle to function in care-giving environments that constantly present heart-wrenching, emotional challenges.”

Lately, the term has been used more frequently to describe the effect on first responders dealing with the daily, seemingly unending, chronic stress of battling opioid abuse.

…

The Compassion Fatigue Awareness Project reminds those in occupations of caring: “You don’t have to make a choice; it is possible to practice healthy, ongoing self-care while successfully continuing to care for others.”

…

When presented the opportunity, we also should let first responders know we appreciate their life-saving efforts and their relentless compassion.

Online: https://bit.ly/2qs7XBu